Fortnite leaks reveal third Fast & Furious collab in the works

Leakers claim a third Fortnite crossover with Fast & Furious is in the works that will add another iconic vehicle to the game.

The movie franchise’s first Fortnite collaboration hit the Item Shop in October 2024. To the delight of fans, the crossover featured the Nissan Skyline car body modeled after Brian O’Conner’s vehicle in 2 Fast & 2 Furious.

A second collaboration followed that December, too, thanks to the release of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Article continues after ad

While there is no word on if or when players will get another chance to grab these stylish sports cars, a new leak suggests Epic Games will soon partner with the Fast & Furious brand yet again.

Dom’s Charger from Fast & Furious is coming to Fortnite

Based on the findings of SamLeakss and Snoopity_Dog420, Fortnite players can look forward to another F&F collab sometime in the future.

The new crossover will reportedly introduce an older model Dodge Charger, specifically the one driven by Vin Diesel’s character Dom Toretto, the 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The image above constitutes an “early look” at the car body as it will appear in-game, so its overall design is subject to change.

Of course, Fortnite players will get to make changes of their own, considering the game’s customization options for paint colors, decals, and wheels.

The pricing of past Fortnite x Fast & Furious crossovers suggests Dom’s ride will run players 2,500 V-Bucks, the equivalent of $20 in real money. It will likely function across the same game modes as well, namely Battle Royale and Rocket Racing.

Article continues after ad

Since Epic hasn’t revealed the supposed crossover, it remains to be seen when fans can expect the classic Charger to become available in the Item Shop.

According to other leaks, Epic has several noteworthy brand collaborations in development for future Fortnite shop updates. One leak claims a second wave of Jujutsu Kaisen skins will arrive in the next one to two weeks as of writing.