Fortnite leak reveals two iconic Fast & Furious characters “coming soon”

Fortnite leakers claim two Fast & Furious characters will join the fun as skins in a future Item Shop update.

The high-octane Fast & Furious franchise has already crossed over with the battle royale two times in the past. Fortnite’s first F&F collab added Bryan O’Conner’s iconic Nissan Skyline to the Item Shop in October 2024.

Not too long thereafter, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat inspired by the seriess hit the shop as well. Days ago, leakers found evidence of Epic also working to add Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T to the game – and, apparently, that’s not all.

Yet another leak is making the rounds as of February 9, revealing that two character skins from the movie series will soon join the Fortnite family.

Fortnite reportedly getting two Fast & Furious character skins

According to reputable leakers Loolo and Wensoing, a pair of F&F skins “are coming soon.” Fortnite players will reportedly be able to purchase cosmetics for Dominic Toretto and Han Lue if this information proves accruate.

Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, is a long-time series veteran, same as Sung-Ho Kang’s Han Lue who joined the brand in Tokyo Drift.

Loolo added that “there could also be more skins” that drop whenever these two become available in the Item Shop. However, it doesn’t seem the leakers have uncovered all of the specifics just yet.

Interestingly, another Fast & Furious collab would coincide well with the rumored Heist theme for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Fans won’t know what Epic Games has planned for certain until closer to the season’s release on Friday, February 21.

These latest leaked F&F details have surfaced just days after a few Fast & Furious cast members reunited for a Häagen-Dazs Super Bowl commercial.

It’s also worth noting that fans of the long-running action series patiently await news about Fast 11, a sequel to 2023’s Fast X that presently lacks a real title.