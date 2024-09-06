Fortnite fans worry Captain Jones’ endgame is nearing soon

Fans of Fortnite’s Captain Jones have been biting their nails at all the hints leading towards the possibility of this beloved character’s demise by the end of the current season.

The Absolute Doom event for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has brought along Marvel-themed NPCs such as Shuri, Gwenpool, and even Captain Jones, one of Jonesy’s many forms.

Keen-eyed Fortnite players have been sparking discussions online about the fate of Captain Jones, as many believe that Epic Games is teasing the end of this character in the Fortnite lore.

Some of the first major hints that Captain Jones won’t make it to the final fight against Doctor Doom are some of the concept art for this season. This fan noticed that the Captain America shield was broken.

The broken shield could signify that Captain Jones will attempt to fight Doom, but fails the mission and is defeated. This would leave a broken shield behind for Hope to finish the job, who was the one holding the shield in the art.

While some replies believed it to only be an Avengers Endgame reference – Steve Rogers’ shield also broke during the fight against Thanos – there are more hints than just this line art.

Another fan made a post on X with a photo of a line that Captain Jones’ NPC says if you talk to him. “You always expect one of these to be your last, I guess,” Jones says. This certainly sounds like something a character would say before their impending doom.

Players have also noticed that Jones has acted somewhat of a mentor to the Hope character during Chapter 5. It would make sense for Hope to take up the mantle of the new hero, as Jones has been deemed Fortnite’s main protagonist since the start of the Battle Royale.

Not all hope may be lost, of course. The same user made another post theorizing that since Jones is acting as Captain America, he may follow in the same footsteps and end up trapped somewhere instead of dying.

Epic Games could trick players into thinking that Captain Jones died, but in a future season, we find out that he actually survived, just like in the First Avenger MCU film.

While these are all just theories, the Fortnite fanbase seems very sure that Captain Jones’s endgame is on the horizon based on more than just a few clues.

While these are all just theories, the Fortnite fanbase seems very sure that Captain Jones's endgame is on the horizon based on more than just a few clues.