Fortnite fans surprised over classic game throwback in new season

The new Absolute Doom event in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has brought along a bevy of comic book-themed skins and mythics, but players didn’t expect Marvel vs. Capcom to make a reappearance via Easter Eggs.

With every new season comes a new map, and this time Marvel fans have been overjoyed at the nods to the movies and comics, such as the horrifying throne in Doom’s castle.

In this case, players who love the Marvel vs. Capcom franchise will enjoy these two throwbacks discovered by perceptive fans. The first Easter Egg revealed that one of Doombot’s moves was inspired by the classic fighting game.

This particular Fortnite boss in Chapter 5 Season 4 makes a move where he planks and dives at the player with his feet. In the comparative screenshot of what looks to be Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Doom made the same move.

Fans of this fighting-game franchise left elated replies at this discovery, and one commenter pointed out “This is the closest I think we’ve ever been to MVC4. A real MVC4.”

The majority of replies also alluded to another Marvel vs. Capcom tease in Chapter 5 Season 4, as shown in this video on the secret Iron Man bunker.

When streamer NickEh30 showed what this secret Iron Man bunker looked like, he and his viewers pointed out that the television inside the bunker was playing a game that looked exactly like Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

The replies from this video were just as stunned at the detailed Iron Man super-fan bunker. Although it’s a small nod to this beloved fighting game, it still shows how the developers are fans of Marvel just as much as players are.

Now that two separate throwbacks to the classic fighting game were spotted, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a third secret pop up. It’s only the beginning of the Absolute Doom event, so expect more Easter Eggs to come.