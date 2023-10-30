Fortnite fan mortified as Guff skin Halloween costume “looks like a d**k”

A Fortnite player was humiliated when they realised their Halloween costume based on the Guff skin in the game “looked like a d**k.” Since then, they have shared a video of the ensemble in its entirety, and the Fortnite community finds it to be extremely amusing. Here is what they said.

Fortnite includes a wide variety of humorous skins that players may purchase and use for pranks before jumping off the Battle Bus and aiming for the game’s ultimate goal, the Victory Royale. Peely, Skull Trooper, Fishstick, and other legendary skins have amassed a massive fan base throughout the years.

The Guff outfit is one of the more prominent skins in Fortnite, and it’s a fairly unique spin on Skye’s Ollie glider. A fan of the character wanted to cosplay as the character for Halloween, but their attempt was met with less than stellar results.

As soon as they donned the costume, they were mortified as their cosplay resembled “a d**k” rather than the actual character from the game. They then shared a viral video with the Fortnite community, who chuckled at the humor and expressed their opinions.

Fortnite fan traumatized after Guff skin costume trial for Halloween

A Tiktok user named Kiminne6913 shared a video of a Fortnite fan wearing an inflated costume inspired by the Guff skin and yelling about how horrible it appears, comparing it to “a d**k”. The fan in the video can be seen donning the costume and being embarrassed because it “looked like s**t” and fell short of their expectations.

While other members in the video can be seen making fun at their costume, the fan expresses their displeasure by yelling at them. Soon enough the Fortnite player community joined in the conversation in the comments, with one saying, “This kid spazzing out in the costume makes it funnier. Look at his gestures. I lost it when he starts jumping in anger.”

Another one chimed in, “Looking like a cartoon p***s lol”. A third added, “I’m just thankful for it not being a skibidi toilet”.

The gaming community is becoming quite creative with their ideas to dress up as their favourite video game characters in preparation for Halloween, which is coming up very soon.