Fortnite Drill Site Scans are the new favorite way of revealing enemies

Fortnite players are loving Chapter 3’s Drill Site Scans that have replaced the Flare Gun as people’s new favorite way of revealing opponents.

Epic Games have been adding new elements to their battle royale and the v19.10 update was no exception. The addition of the monstrous Klombos wasn’t even the only highlight, as the devs reintroduced Tilted Towers to the island.

Amid the chaos that the fan-favorite POI reintroduced, people are starting to appreciate the Drill Sites across Fortnite that can reveal players across a huge zone.

Though there aren’t many in the game, these Drill Sites have tools players can use to scan the area around them, becoming invaluable options in their arsenal.

Fortnite Drill Site scans

Fortnite players are familiar with different weapons that can give a decent scan, but the IO drill sites have a way to thoroughly skim nearby terrain.

To find an IO drill site, simply head over to POIs like Logjam Lumberyard and find the computer to begin scanning.

Another drill site has appeared after the v19.10 patch, located northeast of Sleepy Sound, complete with a machine to scan the area. After activating it, Fortnite players will be met with a screen littered with icons for nearby chests and items.

According to Fortnite leakers, a total of five drill sites are going to come to the Fortnite island as Epic advance the chapter’s story. Aside from any narrative tie-ins, these drill site scans are something the fan base would like to see more of in the future.

Over time during v19.01 we will see drillholes appear on the Fortnite map. pic.twitter.com/Vki2lad5FB — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 14, 2021

“Has anyone noticed this new device on IO drill sites,” one use said. “It’s basically a flare gun with a one minute cooldown with a larger radius. I think it’s actually a pretty cool addition IMO.”

Who knows what Epic are ultimately planning for the drill sites, but Fortnite players are making use of the new scanning machines to get a leg up in the battle royale.