Fortnite Drake’s Map: Where to find buried treasure in Chapter 3

Drake’s Treasure Map has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3, giving players a new way to stock up on rare items and weapons by finding buried treasure. Here’s how to find one and use it.

The official Fortnite x Uncharted crossover event has begun, with skins based on Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer available to purchase in the item shop and new treasure map items scattered across the island.

Longtime Fortnite fans might remember the Buried Treasure Map item from previous seasons, although this time it’s been renamed as Drake’s Treasure Map to fit in with the Uncharted collaboration.

Below, you’ll find out where to get Drake’s Map and how to use it once you’ve got one.

Where to find Drake’s Treasure Map in Fortnite

The best way to find a Drake’s Map item in Fortnite is to keep an eye on the ground while traveling around the island, as they’ll sometimes spawn as floor loot. Simply pick them up and equip them to use them.

As the Drake’s Map item is now in the standard Fortnite loot pool, there’s also a small chance that you can find one in Chests, Supply Chests, and Supply Drops, so search as many of those as you can.

It’s important to remember that the Drake’s Map item is Legendary rarity, meaning they won’t be easy to find. A good tip is to get a Quadcrasher and drive around, as this will allow you to cover ground quickly.

How to use Drake’s Treasure Map in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a Drake’s Map item in Fortnite, you’ll need to equip it to begin the treasure hunt. A dotted orange line will appear in front of you, leading you to the location where the treasure is hidden.

Be aware that the location could be quite far away from where you are, so finding a nearby vehicle is a good idea. Once you get close enough, you should see a golden light emanating from a mark on the ground.

Approach this glowing light and hit it with your pickaxe to make a treasure chest appear. Inside you should find at least two Legendary weapons and at least one other item, usually a Health or Shield item.

