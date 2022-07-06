New Fortnite Creative Prop hints at future Dragon Ball Z crossover

Brianna Reeves . 3 hours ago

Fortnite Version 21.20 added what appears to be a Dragon Ball Z-themed Creative Prop, which suggests the two brands could crossover in the near future.

Epic Games continues to impress with its brand crossovers for Fortnite, having previously deployed items and cosmetics from DC, Marvel, and various video game franchises.

Anime collaborations crop up every so often as well, the most recent of which went live in June with Naruto Rivals. Notably, the Naruto-branded content introduced Outfits for Itachi Uchiha, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata Hyuga.

Back Blings and other Team 7-inspired items also joined the game via the Rivals collaboration. Epic’s latest update to the battle royale hints that another beloved anime IP will soon hit the Island, too.

Dragon Ball Z x Fortnite is potentially in the works

Bandai Namco Entertainment DBZ might finally make its way to the world of Fortnite.

Following the release of Update 21.20, notable Fortnite leaker HYPEX stumbled across a new Creative Stamina Prop. Interestingly, the shape of the prop and its logo bear a lot in common with iconography attached to Dragon Ball Z’s in-universe Capsule Corp company.

HYPEX additionally called attention to the outline of the Capsule Corp-like prop, which looks similar to outlines featured on Fortnite’s other anime cosmetics.

In a subsequent Twitter post, the leaker (via Creeperbrine102) posited the supposed DBZ crossover could arrive in August. This seems likely considering the August 19 release date of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in territories such as North America, South Africa, and the UK.

At the time of writing, Epic has yet to officially reveal or even hint at a Dragon Ball Z and Fortnite collaboration. For now, then, players would do well to take the above with a grain of salt.

Fortnite Version 21.20 unleashed a whole host of other content, including an Indiana Jones skin and the Shuffled Shrines POI.