How to get the Doughberman skin in Fortnite

The all-new Doughberman skin has officially hit the Item Shop in Fortnite; here’s how players can get it.

Players have already decided that Christmas 2024 has the best Item Shop in Fortnite history. Master Chief returned, Cyberpunk 2077 outfits entered the mix, and DC skins like Ninja Knight Batman have bolstered Chapter 6’s Japanese mythology theme.

Another visually appealing outfit has joined the fray in the form of Doughberman, a new Winterfest look that imagines a beefy bipedal dog comprised entirely of buns and rolls.

Here’s what Fortnite fans need to know about the skin and how to get it for themselves.

How to unlock Fortnite’s Doughberman skin

Epic Games This Winterfest bundle will only be available for a limited time.

Doughberman officially joined the Item Shop on December 28 in a Winterfest bundle, though users can also purchase the skin and its various items à la carte.

This particular set of items will remain purchasable in the shop until Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 6:00 PM local time. Given the short time frame, Fortnite players interested in grabbing the Doughberman skin should do so as quickly as possible.

The Winterfest bundle contains all of the following for 1,600 V-Bucks:

Doughberman Outfit and LEGO Style (800 V-Bucks)

Honeybun Bass (800 V-Bucks)

Bunderful Wrap (500 V-Bucks)

Pankiri Pickaxe (500 V-Bucks)

Bun Buds Backbling (400 V-Bucks)

Doughberman LEGO Style Outfit

Winterfest 2024 officially kicked off on Friday, December 20 and will last through Tuesday, January 7.

On top of adding new skins such as Doughberman, the latest Fortnite celebration also encourages players to sign in every day to unlock presents in the Cabin.

For example, the Christmas Day present rewarded all users with a free Santa Dogg skin that dresses Snoop Dogg in Santa Claus attire.

For more on Fortnite’s newest additions, check out Winterfest 2024’s quests and read up on how to get other famous skins like Mariah Carey.