Fortnite Doomsday event countdown and new details leaked

The end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 is fast approaching, and new event details have been leaked, bringing another layer of excitement to the introduction of the new season. The event has been referred to as "Doomsday" and could have big repercussions for the future.

One thing that Fortnite does better than almost any other game is events. We've seen the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott perform concerts in-game, battles between mythical beasts and the infamous black hole event, which sucked the entire map into a big black hole for days to bring in Chapter 2.

Now, players are anticipating the Doomsday event, and new details may have just surfaced regarding the event.

What is the Doomsday event?

There has been no official confirmation of what the Doomsday event is going to be, but thanks to new updates from well-respected data-miner and leaker HYPEX, we've seen that the event might be called "Fritter".

Though this doesn't give much away, one definition of 'fritter' is to "divide something into small pieces," which could suggest that the map is going to be split or destroyed, completely changing how it looks and is played. Of course, all we have right now are theories, but we shouldn't have to wait too long before Epic Games' plan for the event becomes clearer.

Some new event/doomsday device files got added, they are all under the name "Fritter", and a countdown too.. pic.twitter.com/Bx2XJ4e92E — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

What to expect ahead of the Doomsday event

According to HYPEX, Fortnite will trigger three "event flags" soon to signal the incoming Doomsday event.

Although the details are a little scarce, not offering too much information on when we can expect these things to happen, they're at least good signals of what's coming in Fortnite. They are:

The Doomsday Device disappearing from Midas' room and possibly being placed elsewhere on the map

The event countdown (more information on that below)

A "KeyDeliveryCalendarEvent", which doesn't have a clear meaning but could be the actual trigger of the event.

Fortnite will trigger 3 event flags soon!



- The doomsday device will be gone from midas' room and then MAYBE placed somewhere in the map (as the pic shows below)

- Event Countdown

- "KeyDeliveryCalendarEvent" idk what that is maybe it's what triggers the event pic.twitter.com/1KNkvWDH2N — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

When is the "Fritter" Doomsday event?

Alongside the leaked files, a countdown timer has also been leaked, hovering over The Agency directly in the middle of the map.

This doesn't necessarily mean the event will be occurring there specifically, but you should expect to gather around the point of interest for when the countdown timer hits zero so as not to miss anything.

Leaked event countdown place (the timer is wrong tho).. [via: @spedicey1] pic.twitter.com/ujG8eCom06 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

As HYPEX notes here, the leaked countdown is incorrect, so the Fritter/Doomsday event isn't actually 11 hours away. However, even for that there is no official word. Your best bet is to keep an eye on The Agency in the coming days so you know exactly when the event is going down.

Obviously, as with any leak, you should take everything here with a pinch of salt, but this data miner has a very strong track record – so expect to start seeing Fritter unfold at some point in the near future.

Fortnite Season 3 is expected to start on June 4, which means the event will likely occur on or before that date and, if a prior leak is anything to go by, it will bring about some very interesting changes.