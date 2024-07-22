Fortnite leak claims Marvel supervillain will finally return in Season 4

Marvel’s Doctor Doom has not appeared in Fortnite since 2020, but a new leak suggests the villain will return for the next Battle Pass.

Dr. Victor von Doom originally made his Fortnite debut at the start of Chapter 2 Season 4 in August 2020. While the supervillain hasn’t resurfaced in the years since then, leaked details indicate that will soon change.

According to reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, Doctor Doom may rise again in Chapter 5 Season 4 as part of a Marvel-themed Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

Leaker Wensoing first noticed that a skin codenamed “AnglePatch” surfaced a few days ago, likely hinting at the villain’s reintroduction to Fortnite.

“This skin has a codename scheme used specifically for Battle Pass skins,” ShiinaBR further explained.

Epic Games Doctor Doom’s Fortnite appearance in Chapter 2 Season 4

Epic Games has yet to formally unveil what players can expect from the Chapter 5 Season 4 theme. However, for the past several months, rumors and leaks have pointed to Marvel-related content sitting center stage.

Article continues after ad

A roadmap leak from April claimed a Marvel-themed season would go live in August 2024. This same leak also prematurely unveiled the since-confirmed Billie Eilish skin, Metallica collab, and currently running Pirates of the Caribbean crossover.

Article continues after ad

Other noteworthy rumors claim Doctor Doom does not count as the only Marvel villain making his way to Fortnite later in the summer.

In May, NPCs and conversations added to the 29.40 patch seemingly teased the return of Galactus, yet another Marvel character who has been MIA in Fortnite since 2020.

Fortunately, Fortnite faithful will receive more concrete information in the coming weeks, given that Chapter 5 Season 3 ends on August 16 – the same day Season 4 is set to kick off in full.