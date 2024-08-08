Fortnite Disney D23 livestream: How to see in-game event & get free rewards

Fortnite is hosting a D23 2024 livestream in-game to showcase an exclusive glimpse at future Disney experiences in UEFN where viewers can also claim free rewards and XP.

Fortnite and Disney are a match made in heaven − the two brands have worked together on various collabs across Star Wars and Marvel franchises. Epic also stated in early 2024 that they would be collaborating with Disney to create additional worlds within Fortnite, including all of the entertainment giant’s franchises.

Now, Epic has announced that it will host a livestream of Disney’s 2024 edition of the D23 event within Fortnite to showcase an exclusive first look at future Disney experiences in UEFN.

The livestream will be screened in a Fortnite Creative map and viewers will get free rewards for attending the event. If you’d like to get a sneak at the event and claim some freebies, here’s all the info.

Epic Games/Disney Players will get the first glimpse into Disney experiences in Fortnite during the stream.

The digital doors to the Fortnite x Disney D23 event livestream will open on August 10 at 7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET, and the stream will begin shortly after at 8:30 PM PT / 11:30 PM ET.

How to watch the Fortnite Disney D23 livestream

The Fortnite Disney D23 reveals will air live from the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase and stream exclusively in Fortnite.

A new Fortnite Creative island named Disney Horizons Live will be accessible to all players from August 10 onwards at 7:30 PM PT / 10:30 PM ET. The event will be presented by Josh D’Amaro and a few special guests.

You’ll be able to join the island from the Homebar in Discover (the top row) or by using island code 7908-6413-2516. If you’re new to Fortnite, here’s exactly how to access the island:

Launch Fortnite. Click on the Search button on the top left corner of your screen. Enter the island code 7908-6413-2516 and hit enter. You’ll see the Disney Horizons Live island tile pop up. Click on Select and the island playlist will load in the lobby. Select between Private or Public matchmaking lobby and hit Play. Enjoy the show on the island solo or with your friends!

If you can’t catch the stream live or just want to rewatch, Disney Horizons Live from D23 will be around until August 16, with the presentation playing on the loop.

Epic Games/Disney Players can claim a free Peelverine Plush Back Bling in Fortnite after the event.

How to claim free reward and XP during the Fortnite Disney D23 livestream

All Fortnite players who visit the island for 10 minutes will be granted the Peelverine Plush Back Bling and free XP on August 16. The back bling features a Peely version of the newly released Wolverine skin and will be rewarded to players after the event.

There is good news for those who cannot attend − the Peelverine Plush Back Bling is not exclusive to the Disney Horizons Live from D23 livestream, and it may be purchasable in the Item Shop at a later date.

While you’re attending the Disney event, Fortnite is also bringing back a live event to end Chapter 5 Season 3 as the new season is on the horizon.