How to use Fortnite Disguise Kit to complete Chapter 3 Season 2 quest

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has players swarming the Synapse Station for the latest slate of in-game quests, so here’s how to use the Disguise Kit to complete the Week 3 task.

Resistance Quests are Epic Games’ latest timed missions for players to rack up XP and continue this chapter’s story between The Seven and the Imagined Order. They drop every Tuesday, inviting hundreds of players to scour the map to complete these objectives.

As Epic turns the pages on Chapter 3’s story, people are figuring out how to complete these tasks while a battle royale rages around them.

Luckily, it’s not too hard to tick this task from your to-do list but it could get tricky if a decent amount of Fortnite players get there before you.

Advertisement

How to complete Fortnite Disguise Kit quest

To complete Fortnite Week 3’s Resistance Quest, players will have to collect the Disguise Kit and Weapons Schematics found west of Synapse Station in a black semi-circle briefcase.

After that it’s a simple matter of going back to the POI where you will be able to find the marker on the floor to deposit the weapon blueprints.

Fortnite Disguise Kit quest:

Drop west of Synapse Station

Collect briefcase w/ Disguise Kit & Weapons Schematics

Go to Synapse Station

Find blueprint drop-off in the main corridor on the floor

In doing so, you’ll complete the weekly quest and earn yourself 92,000 XP for your troubles.

There’s a whole slate of Resistance Quests that players will want to complete ahead of next week, and we’ve broken down how to get them done.

Advertisement

Next Tuesday will bring yet another stack of challenges to grind, and we’ll be sure to catch players up on how to quickly finish them.