Where to find the Dial A Drop in Fortnite & how to use it

The Dial A Drop is a brand new item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 that lets you choose between various care packages for you and your squad. Here’s where to find it and how it works.

There have been plenty of exciting new weapons to try out in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, from the Cobra DMR to the Goo Gun, and Epic Games aren’t stopping yet as they’ve just added another one.

While the Dial A Drop isn’t technically a weapon, it can certainly help you fill out your inventory as it will let you choose between three different drops with plenty of resources for you and your teammates.

If you’re wondering where to find a Dial A Drop or how to use it in the game, you’ll find all the information you need below.

Where to find the Dial A Drop in Fortnite

The Dial A Drop is now part of the regular loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which means you’ll need to search through Chests or keep an eye on floor loot if you want to find one.

It’s a rare item, so you probably won’t find one in every match, but you can increase your chances by visiting locations with plenty of Chests like Cloudy Condos, Tilted Towers, and Shiny Sound.

How to use the Dial A Drop in Fortnite

With the Dial A Drop in hand, you can choose between the following three drops:

Standard: Spawns a regular Supply Drop with a mix of weapons and healing items.

Spawns a regular Supply Drop with a mix of weapons and healing items. Healing: Spawns a Supply Drop with items to boost your Health and Shield.

Spawns a Supply Drop with items to boost your Health and Shield. Vehicle: Spawns a pickup truck equipped with a Cow Catcher and Off-Road Tires.

The Standard Supply Drop will be the best option for most scenarios as it features a variety of items and is the only one that has the potential to include some high-tier weapons.

Of course, there are situations where you might choose differently; if you’re low on health then a Healing Supply Drop is best, or if you need to get to the other side of the island a Vehicle would be a good idea.

