Fortnite devs respond to Season 3's bizarre disappearing whirlpools

Epic Games have responded to a bizarre Fortnite Season 3 glitch that sees the game's whirlpools randomly disappearing.

Fortnite Chapter 2, among many other things, introduced whirlpools to the immensely popular building battle royale. The whirlpools are essentially transportation devices for players, akin to the rifts we've seen in past seasons.

Recent weeks have seen players experience a host of glitches with the whirlpools. A no-damage glitch affected a few players, leading to swift adjustments from Epic Games. However, a new glitch focuses on the whirlpools themselves, seeing them disappear at seemingly random intervals.

On July 4, one Redditor shared an image of an absent whirlpool in Fortnite, leading to confusion among players as to whether Epic have removed them. However, the devs quickly responded to clarify the matter.

"We're investigating this," Epic responded. "Trello card is up here." The Trello card is now on Fortnite's Trello board, stating that the battle royale developers are investigating "reports of intermittent disappearance of whirlpools in Arena/custom matches".

The issue is still marked as being investigated, meaning players may have to wait slightly longer for a fix.

Fortnite has become known for regular patches and updates, so it seems likely that the problem and a fix will be identified in the coming weeks.

It's certainly a frustrating bug, with Arena mode acting as a competitive environment for a lot of players. The glitch, some Reddit users explain, has forced them and other players to waste materials climbing waterfalls instead of using the working whirlpools.

Many Redditors also praised the swift reply from Epic, as they strive to keep Fortnite Chapter Two's third season as bug free as possible.