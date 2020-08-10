Fortnite devs respond to crazy teleport bug ruining gunfights

Fortnite developers Epic Games have responded to a bizarre teleporting bug in Chapter 2, which appears to allow players to move through solid surfaces without any issue.

Given the importance of building in Fortnite, one of the game's key mechanics is its completely destructible environment. If you have more than a few games under your belt, you'll know that nearly every building is destructible and that finding cover is just as important as building your own.

Advertisement

However, a new bug has surfaced that appears to negate certain surfaces and textures, with players able to transport through completely solid walls. It has, unsurprisingly, caused controversy to those who have died unexpectedly because of it.

One of these players is u/FadezV2, who shared their confusion to Reddit on August 9, simply asking: "What just happened here?"

Advertisement

Read More: SypherPK uncovers secret tips and tricks with Fortnite cars

Attached was a clip showing multiple engagements with one enemy, who appeared to be frequently shifting through solid surfaces. After encountering the player at a distance multiple times, they finally come to heads near Misty Meadows, where the enemy jumps through a solid roof and kills the confused player.

Understandably, this doesn't sit too well with the victim who questions how the players was able to phase through a solid object.

However, an Epic dev was on hand to respond to the glitch, and it appears they're not sure what caused it.

Advertisement

"Thanks for the report, u/FadezV2," they said. "I've sent this over to our QA team for them to investigate."

It's not entirely clear what caused the issue, whether it was an exploit or simply lag. A bug or glitch does indeed seem the most likely outcome and, with Epic Games now on the case, we can expect to see it resolved in the near future.