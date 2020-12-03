Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite devs respond to infinite loading screen bug in Season 5

Published: 3/Dec/2020 0:44

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 5 load screen
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 5

If you’ve been jumping into Fortnite Season 5 since the new update rolled around, there’s a good chance you’ve been hit with an infinite loading screen bug. Epic Games is already aware of the critical issue though, so here’s what you need to know.

On the back of a Marvel-centric season that concluded with the biggest in-game event to date, Fortnite Season 5 is finally upon us. Whether you’re checking out the newly revamped map, trying to unlock some Star Wars skins in the Battle Pass, or simply going hands-on with some new weapons, there’s plenty to see and do.

The beginning of a new season always sees a huge spike in interest. Veteran players are often drawn back to the title while newcomers jump in for the very first time. However, there’s a game-breaking bug in the latest update that could just turn you away.

Randomly between games, players have reported what seem to be endless loading screens. You can get caught in the never-ending state, requiring you to reboot the game and start from scratch.

Fortnite Season 5 loading screen
Epic Games
If you’ve noticed some extremely long load times in Season 5, you’re not alone.

“There is a bug where it stays on the loading screen forever and you have to restart Fortnite,” Reddit user ‘SirCrazyLionYT’ revealed. “This happens too many times to count.” Without warning, you could be trapped in a loading screen for a few minutes before realizing the issue.

For now, the problem only seems to occur on console. So if you’re playing on Xbox or PlayStation, you’ll need to be cautious moving forward. Many players have chimed in on the topic, however, having encountered the same frustrating bug.

Given just how common infinite loading screens are in Season 5, Epic is already on the case. “We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to experience long load times after completing a match on PlayStation and Xbox consoles,” the Fortnite Status account shared on December 2. 

In fact, it’s currently the top priority on Fortnite’s official Trello board. There’s no ETA just yet, but these types of bugs are usually dealt with rather quickly. Especially with more people dropping into Fortnite than usual, expect to see loading screens back to normal very soon.

While there’s no workaround for console players just yet, keep your eyes peeled as you transition in and out of games. It could trap you before a match starts, or it could strike after a successful run. There’s no way to prevent it at this point in time.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as a hotfix is deployed to counter the game-breaking bug. In the meantime, your Fortnite session on console might just have you heading to the dashboard a handful of times.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.