Fortnite devs finally address “frustrating” emote wheel change in Chapter 6 Season 1

Epic Games co-founder and Vice President Mark Rein has finally responded to Fortnite‘s unpopular change to the in-game emote wheel, indicating that it was changed by error and will be reverted.

New Fortnite updates always bring exciting additions like Godzilla, Kong, or Hatsune Miku. Unfortunately, they can also bring unwanted changes, like the new Quests UI which has frustrated fans, or the unpopular change to the emote wheel, which saw the ability to choose from six pre-selected dances or celebrations for a quick way to party or humiliate your opponents.

Dexerto / Epic Games None of these are the emotes I regularly use.

Following the Godzilla update on January 14, players joined together to slam the change, calling it “frustrating” and that the constant UI changes were ruining the game. Thankfully, it seems the backlash has worked, catching the attention of Epic co-founder Rein who responded to complaints on X, formerly Twitter.

In response to a post from X user actuallykaizo, which said that the developers needed to “revert” the changes, Rein simply wrote: “Reported, thanks!”

If this was an actual design decision, there would be no need to report it to the team, as they’d be aware of the change. It seems that the update messed with something it shouldn’t have, and just needs the team to sit down and figure out how to put it back to the way it was.

Unfortunately, there’s no timeline for when that will happen from Rein, but we do know that Fortnite’s v33.30 patch is scheduled for February 4, so if we don’t see a hotfix to address it before then, we would expect that to be a likely date.

Hopefully, that hotfix will come though, so I can quickly start hitting the “Take The L” dance the next time I kill an enemy in my match.