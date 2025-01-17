Fortnite devs address missing Quests that are costing players thousands of XP 

If you’ve been one of the many Fortnite players who have had their Quests disappear after Epic changed the menu’s UI, then there’s good news: The developers are aware of the problem, and trying to find your missing challenges.

Following the Fortnite update on January 14, which saw Godzilla and Kong invade the island, players discovered major changes to the Quest UI screen, with Epic deciding to hide challenges behind dropdown lists, much to the annoyance of players.

Unfortunately, the update didn’t just make it harder to see what Quests you had left to complete at a glance, but a bug with the new system meant certain challenges had disappeared entirely, making it impossible to see your progress, or even what you needed to accomplish. This is costing players precious XP, which is used to level up your Battle Pass and earn rewards, leading to huge frustration from the community.

Dexerto / Epic Games Quests are hidden behind dropdowns—if you can find them at all.

Thankfully, it’s not just you looking for your missing challenges now. Epic has confirmed they’re aware of the issue and are looking into where they’ve gone.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the developers stated that they are “aware of an issue where some players may lose visibility on certain Quests” and confirmed that they are “actively investigating this issue.”

Unfortunately, while Epic is investigating their disappearance, there’s no word on when we can expect to see our challenges return. They did say they would update the thread when they had more info, though, so we may get word of a hotfix to sort the issue. If not, we may have to wait until the next Fortnite update which is currently scheduled for February 4.

This isn’t the only fix that the developers are working on either, after confirming that they’re also looking into an issue with the emote wheel that has left players unable to see their favorite dances when they open the menu.