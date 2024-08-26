Fortnite developer keeps teasing a non-existent mythic weapon and players are furious

Epic Games has frustrated Fortnite players by hyping up a mythic weapon in the patch notes, only for it to not be in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, dubbed Absolute Doom, introduced a host of mythic weapons hoping to delight players. The lineup promised by the patch notes included the Dual Micro SMGs, the Monarch Pistol, and the Sovereign Shotgun.

You can find two out of these three items in Marvel-inspired points of interest on the map. However, things went awry when it became clear the mythic Dual Micro SMGs were missing.

Fortnite players vented on Reddit after discovering the Dual Micro SMGs were absent from the game. They also found that Gwenpool, the NPC who should drop them, wasn’t in Fortnite either. The only interaction with her was through a hidden mission, and even then, no SMGs.

According to players, other crucial details were also missing from the patch notes. Items such as armored walls, flowberries, and chug splashes appear in-game yet went without mention in the release notes for Season 4.

“The patch notes were a complete mess,” one player fumed. “They didn’t mention major changes, and now we’re left with a weapon that doesn’t exist.”

Another user criticized Epic’s misleading previews. “Showing a minigun in the island preview but not mentioning that C4 was unvaulted last season is incredibly frustrating,” they said.

The discontent reflects broader issues with Epic’s recent updates. “Epic’s approach to rolling out new weapons is confusing,” remarked a player. “Introducing the mini gun and the lock-on rocket launcher earlier would have been a better move.”

The last Fortnite season, Chapter 5 Season 3, received such poor reviews that both fans and popular streamers, including Ninja, called it “the worst season ever.” Ninja was also critical of the current season, raging during a stream that he was “going to CoD” instead.