Fortnite x Dead Space collab: Release date, cosmetics, & leaks

Dataminers claim Fortnite’s rumored Dead Space collaboration will arrive soon, so here’s an overview of the release date, cosmetics, and leaks.

Reports about the Fortnite and Dead Space crossover originally hit the web late last year in December 2022. Insider Gaming‘s sources claimed the content would launch in January, mere days ahead of the Dead Space remake release.

While Epic Games and EA presently remain mum on the matter, dataminers have since supported these claims. Leakers who dug through Fortnite files reportedly found evidence of the crossover’s due date and cosmetic items.

Fortnite leaker Shiina (via Jinskow) says it’s been confirmed that Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke will hit Fortnite Island on January 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

It’s perfect timing, too, given that the remake launches across PC and consoles a few days later on January 27.

Electronic Arts Dead Space is coming to Fortnite.

The datamined information also sheds light on the cosmetic items that Isaac will bring with him to Fortnite. Players can expect a Plasma Cutter Pickaxe modeled after the protagonist’s signature weapon, for one.

Back Bling 1 consists of an HP bar that will change based on player health, akin to the RIG Isaac wears in Dead Space. And Back Bling 2 will turn blue when the character takes no damage, then red when he does.

Again, it’s worth noting that, at the time of writing, Epic Games and Electronic Arts have yet to confirm any of the above details.

But with the Fortnite and Dead Space collab’s leaked release apparently a few days away, concrete information should surface sooner rather than later.