Fortnite players annoyed by one missing Darth Vader Samurai detail

The Darth Vader Samurai skin in Fortnite is missing one detail and players are not happy about it.

Images of Darth Vader’s new Samurai-themed skin leaked days ahead of its official arrival in the Fortnite Item Shop.

One photo showed the villain wielding a katana, its blade engraved with red symbols and letters. Another version of the same promo art started making the rounds shortly thereafter, suggesting the blade would glow like a lightsaber.

However, Vader’s katana pickaxe in the shop neither glows on its own nor does it have a reactive setting that players can switch on from the menus.

Fortnite Darth Vader Samurai skin doesn’t live up to player’s hopes

The person who originally posted the glowing katana art, Black_Astley, claimed they saw it a train station in Japan. Why it doesn’t similarly glow in-game eludes them.

Either way, players have expressed disappointment that it seems the lightsaber-like effect was “grossly exaggerated” for promo purposes. (It’s worth noting that the trailer shared by Fortnite’s official social media accounts does not show a lit-up katana.)

“They would do anything but give us an actual lightsaber,” one frustrated player wrote in a Reddit post. Others said the katana not lighting up is a “deal breaker” in their book.

What some find especially confusing is that there’s already a red katana that lights up in the Item Shop, thanks to Fortnite’s Cyberpunk 2077 collab.

As such, anyone who wants Darth Vader Samurai to look like he has a lightsaber should consider purchasing Johnny Silverhand’s Katana while it’s still available in the shop.

“The Cyberpunk sword unironically fits much better than the Star Wars one,” said one Fortnite player.

In keeping with the Japanese mythology theme for Chapter 6 Season 1, the Star Wars Samurai bundle hit Fortnite on December 24.

Players can pick up Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper in a bundle priced at 3,000 V-Bucks, or purchase them separately for 1,800 V-Bucks apiece.