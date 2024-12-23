Fortnite Cyberpunk and Master Chief skins spark hope of another gaming legend’s return

Fortnite’s collaborations with Cyberpunk 2077 and Master Chief have sparked massive excitement and have fans dreaming of another gaming legend’s return.

Starting December 23, 2024, Fortnite’s Winterfest 2024 event is bringing skins for V and Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Master Chief from Halo.

These skins will be part of Fortnite’s Gaming Legends series, joining the ranks of iconic characters like Solid Snake and Chun Li. Master Chief will also return to the Item Shop on the same day.

Both crossovers tap into massive fandoms, bringing new faces to Fortnite’s ever-shifting world. But naturally, seeing these beloved characters return to the game has sparked speculation about another legend’s comeback – Kratos.

Could the God of War return to the Fortnite Item Shop in 2024?

Fans are hoping the God of War protagonist will finally make his return to the Item Shop after nearly four years.

Despite some strong hints, like his shop tab showing up in game files, Kratos has been noticeably absent. Some players had their fingers crossed for a God of War 20th anniversary surprise, but that passed with no luck.

Others argue that the silence might be due to Sony or even Cory Barlog, who has the final say on Kratos’ digital fate. One fan put it simply: “The only chance of him coming back was back in Chapter 5 Season 2… but he didn’t.”

And while we’ve got all our fingers crossed for Kratos’ return, we’re inclined to agree that Chapter 5 Season 2, a Greek Mythology-based season, was the perfect moment to bring the God of War back.

With no clear explanation, fans are left wondering if Fortnite’s parent company Epic Games simply hit a wall. Still, hope springs eternal, and rumors keep circulating.

Fortnite’s late 2024 crossovers show just how successful these weird and wonderful collaborations are. From Mariah Carey to Skibidi Toilet, Fortnite’s pulling off the impossible. Whether it’s legends, pop stars, or internet memes, Fortnite knows how to deliver.