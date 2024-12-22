Fortnite players shocked after learning Cyberpunk 2077 skin’s dark backstory

One Cyberpunk 2077 skin for the Fortnite collab has shocked players because of its dark history.

Fortnite’s Cyberpunk 2077 crossover will be packed with items inspired by the hit RPG, including skins for female V and Johnny Silverhand.

As is often the case with character skins, each one will come with their own backbling. Players who purchase V can expect her to carry a Flathead drone on her back.

Meanwhile, the backbling designated for Johnny has raised a few eyebrows, given the context in which it appears in the CD Projekt Red title.

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077 fans surprised by backbling in Fortnite

Without offering specifics, Fortnite leakers previously called Johnny Silverhand’s specialized item a “Travel backbling.”

Now, photos have shown the item in question is actually the nuke that Johnny and the gang used to blow up Arasaka Tower in Cyberpunk 2077.

One person pointed out as much in response to a tweet from HYPEX, writing, “Damn, they’re selling the bomb that blew up corporate greed, crazy.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan replied to the post saying that, in terms of Cyberpunk lore, making the Arasaka bomb a backbling “…is the equivalent of putting the plane that did 911 in Fortnite and making it a glider.”

Article continues after ad

Elsewhere on Twitter/X, a different user joked, “No one let Johnny near Seaport City with that backbling…”

It seems an especially odd choice given the other items that would’ve made for the perfect Johnny Silverhand backbling. His guitar probably constitutes the best example, since it will already be available to use for Jam Tracks and Fortnite Festival mode.

The Fortnite x Cyberpunk 2077 collab officially kicks off on Monday, December 23.

In addition to female V, Johnny Silverhand, and their respective backblings, the Item Shop update will also allow players to purchase the Mantis Blades pickaxe, Katana pickaxe, and the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech vehicle.