Fortnite crossover leak reveals Splinter Cell’s return after 13 years

It’s been 13 long years since Ubisoft launched a new Splinter Cell game, but we’re at least getting a taste of Tom Clancy’s covert shooter action with a leaked upcoming Fortnite crossover.

Fortnite is well known for its crossovers and collaborations, linking up with movies, TV shows, musicians, athletes, and even other video games to bring your favorite characters and people to the game. Usually, it’s games that are popular right now or franchises that have new releases coming in the near future.

That’s what makes the reports that Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell is coming to Fortnite so interesting, as it’s been over a decade since Blacklist was released, and there’s no new entry on the calendar for 2024 at the moment. Despite this, Nick from XboxEra posted about the possible crossover back on December 21, with renowned leaker ShiinaBR posting it again on January 2.

What do these Fortnite x Splinter Cell rumors mean?

Right now, all this really means is that we can expect to see Sam Fisher, the main character of the Splinter Cell series, appear in Fortnite at some point in the not-too-distant future. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see a special tie-in with the game’s Ballistic mode, Fortnite’s Search and Destroy mode that values strategy.

As for what it means for Splinter Cell, that’s less clear. As mentioned above, it’s been 13 years since we last got our hands on a new game in the series, and despite Ubisoft announcing a remake of the original game in 2021, we’ve heard very little about it since.

The announcement blog post stated that they were rebuilding the game from the ground up, while a 2022 job listing stated that they were “rewriting the story for a modern-day audience.” Whether this crossover will be the pre-cursor to a release date announcement remains to be seen.

As of now, there isn’t a launch date for the Splinter Cell crossover in Fortnite either, but with leaks and rumors starting to fly, expect to get your hands on it in the next few months.