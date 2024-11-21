Fortnite Crew update has a costly change and players are furious

Epic is introducing some big changes to Fortnite Crew, but there’s one update that have left players furious.

Fortnite Crew has always been a solid option for those who want to access the Battle Pass with a few extra benefits.

This monthly subscription not only unlocks the premium rewards in the Battle Pass but also comes with a unique skin, additional cosmetics, and legacy styles, making it even more enticing to players.

Now, Epic is making some changes to the way Fortnite Crew works, as detailed in a blog post. Starting December 1, 2024, the Crew subscription will allow players to unlock more passes outside of the main chapter or season’s Battle Pass.

This includes the LEGO and Music passes and the upcoming Fortnite OG pass. Of course, this is a welcome change now that the game has so many passes that you’d have to purchase separately – but there’s a catch that players aren’t happy about.

Epic Games An example of a previous Fortnite Crew, featuring The Operator skin and all the other rewards included.

While you essentially can unlock more rewards without an additional cost, the premium rewards on the Battle Pass will only be available as long as your Crew subscription is active.

So, if you’re past your billing period, you’ll have to resubscribe to the Crew again to get access to the premium rewards you haven’t unlocked – unlike how it works currently, where the entire Battle Pass will still be available despite not owning Crew anymore.

Following this change, many players have already lashed out on social media, voicing their frustrations.

“What the actual f***? This is so f***ing stupid, never buying the crew pack ever again unless it’s an actual 10/10 skin,” commented one user.

“How did we go from a great change to an instantly s****y one?” mentioned another.

One chimed in, “I knew it wasn’t a complete W, and there’d be a catch to this. “

Meanwhile, one user said, “That’s trash, but I guess it makes sense. After all, they are adding a lot of things to the Crew without adding any additional payment.”

The problem with this change is that not everyone has the privilege of being able to grind the passes before the subscription ends.

Additionally, some rewards in the Battle Pass are locked until a particular time during the season, meaning that you’ll likely have to renew the Crew if you want to access them once they’re available.