Fortnite creator goes viral with perfect Star Wars Order 66 Creative 2.0 scene

Using the robust capabilities of Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), commonly known as Creative 2.0, an animator has recreated the iconic Order 66 scene from Star Wars in the game. Fans urge the creator to publish the map into the game after watching the viral clip they posted online.

Fortnite’s Creative 2.0 maps are always expanding the range of in-game minigames that animators may make. With the tremendous capabilities afforded by UEFN, animators are creating maps that fans want, whether it’s an exact recreation of Fall Guys or a reimagining of Call of Duty’s Shipment level.

Recently, a number of assets from the current Star Wars crossover were made available in UEFN, allowing an animator to make their own take on the iconic Order 66 moment from the franchise as a deathmatch between Clones and the Jedi.

A video from one of the players, who had access to the limited beta, was published online and has now gone viral that people can’t get enough of.

Epic Games Star Wars Prequel skins from the Galactic Republic era arrived in Chapter 4 Season 2

Viral Creative 2.0 Fortnite map pits Jedi against the Clones in Order 66 deathmatch

WayComet, a Twitter user, tweeted a clip of the deathmatch, which has now gone viral thanks to its faithful recreation of the notorious Order 66 scene from the Star Wars prequel films.

Fans may recall that in the iconic moment, Sith Lord Palpatine orders his armies to wipe out the Jedi Order, culminating in a clash between the Clones and the Jedi.

Since the island is still in development, only a select few gamers have been granted access to the Creative 2.0 map produced by designer Shany. Players are shown battling it out in the corridors of a Star Destroyer, dressed as Clones or the Jedi, in a scene reminiscent of the Galactic Empire and The First Order era.

Upon seeing this, a user voiced their opinion about such maps by saying, “Very disappointed they didn’t make some official creative 2.0 maps to go with the collab. This and AOT definitely deserved it.”

Players were so amazed by the faithful recreation of BB-8’s design and map architecture that they want it released as soon as possible. However, the map’s designer tweeted that they couldn’t release it because they didn’t match Epic Games’ criteria for joining their Island Creator Program.

In addition, it’s important to know that Epic has stringent laws regarding the publication of Creative 2.0 maps that include copyrighted information and that violators risk a permanent suspension from the game.