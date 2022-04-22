Fortnite Covert Ops Quests: How to unlock free Secret Sledge pickaxe

The Fortnite Urgent Covert Ops Quests have gone live in Zero Build mode, and there’s a free Secret Sledge pickaxe available to earn if you complete them all.

Alongside the weekly Resistance Quests and Lantern Trials, Epic Games have now introduced another set of challenges for players to take part in during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: The Covert Ops Quests.

There are four Covert Ops Quests in total, with each one lasting two or four days. These are big goals to work towards, rather than quick tasks like the weekly challenges, so be prepared to put in some work.

You’ll also be able to unlock a free Secret Sledge pickaxe along the way, so we’ve put together a handy guide to help you finish all of these quests in no time.

Contents

How to complete Urgent Covert Ops Quests in Fortnite

There are four Covert Ops Quests to complete during this Fortnite event, and you can find details on their release dates and objectives below:

Covert Ops Quests Phase 1

Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (1)

Eliminate players in Zero Build (10)

Quest 1 will go live on April 22 at 9am ET and run until April 26 at 9am ET.

Covert Ops Quests Phase 2

Quest 2 will go live on April 26 at 9am ET and run until April 28 at 9am ET.

Covert Ops Quests Phase 3

Quest 3 will go live on April 28 at 9am ET and run until April 30 at 9am ET.

Covert Ops Quests Phase 4

Quest 4 will go live on April 30 at 9am ET and run until May 2 at 9am ET.

We’ll add details of each Covert Ops Quest and how to complete them when they go live, so make sure you check back soon.

How to earn the free Secret Sledge pickaxe in Fortnite

In order to earn the free Secret Sledge pickaxe, you’ll need to complete all four Covert Ops Quests.

The next stage of the Covert Ops Quests won’t unlock unless you’ve completed the previous one, so you’ll need to keep on top of them all as the days go by or you’ll risk missing out on that free reward.

Once you’ve finished Quest 4, the Secret Sledge pickaxe should appear in your locker instantly, although there may be a slight delay until the event is over on May 2 at 9am ET, so keep an eye out.

Remember that these quests need to be completed in Zero Build mode, not standard Battle Royale mode.

