Fortnite Corrupted Legends skin bundle leaked

Fortnite’s Corrupted Legends pack has been revealed by data miners ahead of its release, so, here’s everything you need to know about the cosmetics bundle.

As Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has unfolded, Epic Games have dove all the way in on the Marvel-themed skins. You can don the outfits of some of your favorite Avengers, Fantastic Four, and other characters from the comic book giants.

Advertisement

On top of that, you can even design your own hero with the different customizable skin packs, but it’s not all about superheroes and villains. Oh no, the developers are still releasing the unique cosmetics that fans have come to know and love.

Already in Season 4, fans have the chance to get bundles such as the Street Serpent Starter Pack and the Samurai Scrapper Pack, but the newest set – the Corrupted Legends pack – might just be the best yet.

Advertisement

Fortnite Corrupted Legends cosmetics

The all-new pack was revealed following the v14.10 update by a number of leakers, including iFireMoneky and ShookPA, keeping in line with the Samurai theme of the previous cosmetic bundles.

This one contains three skins – Arachne, Insight, and Shogun – as well as three unique back blings that fit each character – Long Legs, Sight Sligh, and Bladed Wings.

Though, it’s the skin styles that will catch the eye as the three skins can go from the light to extremely dark side in the blink of eye – with each being able to go from a bright white to a deep dark red.

Advertisement

Fortnite Corrupted Legends pack release date & price

Though the photo above might show the price as $16.99, that’s purely a placeholder from ShookPA and should be set to change somewhat prior to release.

Previous bundles have differed in prices, with some being $20, others being $18, and more recently $15.99. Some have suggested that this Corrupted Legends Pack could even be $24.99, but we’ll have to wait and see on that front.

As for a release date, no leaker has been able to pinpoint that at the time of writing, so you’ll just have to keep an eye on the Item Shop in the coming days and weeks.