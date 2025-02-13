Fortnite confirms return of iconic character in Chapter 6 Season 2 teaser

Fortnite just dropped a brief yet major teaser for Chapter 6 Season 2: One key character is back, but with a whole new look.

Fortnite’s iconic characters, often full of surprises, are notorious for returning in different forms. Each season, they come back with a twist: new outfits, new personalities, and sometimes even new backstories.

Peely has gone from a simple banana to a secret agent. Meowscles has flexed his muscle in all kinds of ways, from shadowy forms to retro styles. Then there’s Jonesy, the guy who started as a basic skin but evolved into a loyal, beloved narrative fixture.

Article continues after ad

In Chapter 6 Season 2, the golden man himself is shedding his suit for a more rugged, street-smart vibe – complete with a brand-new attitude, it seems.

Midas returns to Fortnite in Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite posted the official teaser on socials and players quickly noticed the Wanted Poster with Midas’ face on the left.

Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2 as the suave, power-hungry leader of GHOST, Midas played a pivotal role in some of Fortnite’s biggest events, including the Doomsday Device.

Article continues after ad

But in Chapter 6 Season 2, Midas is ditching the formality for something edgier, a “tough” version with a more rebellious vibe. No more polished suits – he’s now all about that street-cool swagger.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

We don’t quite know what this could mean for the plot of Lawless, the upcoming season. A a new, darker Midas could lead to conflicts with other factions or even stir up alliances and rivalries. Maybe we’ll finally learn what really drives this character and uncover more of his complicated history, especially with his daughter, Marigold.

Naturally, players are already reacting. “The biggest crime in Crime City is this Midas haircut,” one user joked.

Article continues after ad

“Is that a sexier Midas?” another wondered. One player simply said, “Midas looks chill af.”

Fortnite’s ability to keep iconic characters fresh and relevant means one thing: the future is as unpredictable as ever. Chapter 6, Season 2 could bring as many plot twists as previous seasons have, so let’s make sure we’re ready.