Fortnite competitive players slam Epic for canceling Reload Cup

Reload is one of the most popular game modes in Fortnite, so fans didn’t take the news well when Epic Games canceled one of its tournaments.

Like Warzone’s Resurgence mode, Reload provides a smaller-scaled experience in Fortnite. There are 40 player lobbies instead of 100, and as long as a single teammate remains alive, you can respawn without needing to use a Reboot Van.

Fortnite players fell in love with the game mode, which topped 300,000 concurrent players in June. Meanwhile, traditional Battle Royale plummeted to an all-time low player count of 188,000.

Epic Games capitalized on Reload’s success by announcing Cash Cups for Chapter 5 Season 4. Competitive fans were excited about the new challenge, but Epic Games canceled tournaments because of an issue with player scores missing.

Epic Games

Some frustration stems from the devs already canceling another tournament earlier this season.

“Why is this game so bugged? This is the second tournament canceled this season, and it’s been less than a month,” one player argued.

Postponements were also an issue in previous seasons, which has only amplified a growing negative sentiment.

“First late game cups in Chapter 3 and 4 got canceled so much due to issues now the same is happening to reload. Tournaments just don’t work in theses types of game modes,” a second user claimed.

Despite being a popular game mode, fatigue has set in for a segment of the player base, and they are ready for the competitive scene to lean back into standard Battle Royale matches.

“They should remove them permanently and give us trio cups,” a third commenter said.

Epic Games reassured fans that they will provide an update on rescheduled dates once the issue is resolved. Thankfully, it’s not all doom and gloom for Fortnite fans, as a massive buff finally increased the Isle of Doom’s spawn rate higher than ever before.