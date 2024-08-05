Fortnite community snaps at Epic for “screwing over” solo players

Solo players are furious with Epic Games, accusing the Fortnite developer of sidelining them in favor of group-focused content.

Fortnite’s game modes include Solo, Duo, Trio, and Squad, but players believe recent updates push the player base towards cooperative missions.

The Summer Road Trip quests, for instance, require teamwork, pressuring solo players into group modes for completion. This shift has sparked discontent among those who prefer playing alone.

One player expressed their frustration on Reddit, complaining that Fortnite “has essentially screwed over solo players for the last three seasons.”

X: FNAssist

They lamented the trend towards group quests, stating, “I’m very tired of groups and social quests being forced on people. It’s not fair to individuals who don’t have groups to play with or concurrent schedules.”

In the comments, other players shared their grievances. One player remarked, “They not only don’t care if it frustrates you, they actively hope it does.” This skeptical player believes Epic’s ultimate goal is “to make you try to get your friends to start playing.”

This comment reflects a broader criticism of Fortnite’s Reboot Rally mode, which received criticism for leveraging rewards to encourage players to recruit friends.

Critics argued that this approach exploited solo Fortnite players, who may not have had a social network. Community members think the goal is to prioritize marketing strategies over genuine customer satisfaction.

Another player chimed in with a workaround, saying, “Make a second account. I have my alt afk on my switch in lobbies and it even earns V-bucks from the free pass.”

A third player criticized the Reboot Rally by stating, “I’m not playing into their cheap attempt at turning me into a spokesman for Fortnite.”

With ongoing issues like the controversial Cybertruck and overpowered weapons, combined with a stale meta and criticism from streamers, Fortnite’s future seems increasingly uncertain.