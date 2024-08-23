Fortnite community slams the lack of one cosmetic as “huge missed opportunity”

Fortnite players are disappointed at the lack of one particular cosmetic that would go well with one of the skins in Chapter 5 Season 4’s Battle Pass.

Fortnite once again brings a Marvel-themed season to the game in Chapter 5, Season 4, introducing various skins, cosmetics, POIs, and even weapons from the franchise. Among these additions, Mysterio’s skin is one that players can unlock from the Battle Pass.

Also Included in the Battle Pass are cosmetics related to the villain, such as a Cloak back bling, a Supernatural pickaxe, and even an additional Supernatural Mysterio style with a red color scheme.

However, when looking at his Magic Trick emote, players can’t help but be disappointed, claiming that it should have also been a glider. “Why wasn’t this his glider? Are they stupid?” asked one player in a Reddit thread discussing the traversal emote.

Many other players in the comments agreed that it doesn’t make sense for this not to be a separate glider, mainly because of the way he stands on the green platform.

“He even stands on a floating platform while doing this emote. They had no reason to not make it his glider,” commented one user.

“Fr, it sucks they didn’t give him a glider. Disappointing they didn’t give the characters all unique gliders like they did with the first Marvel season. I just use Magneto’s glider for him,” another player said.

Others were disappointed that a Marvel favorite was done dirty. “He was always my favorite Spiderman villain growing up, so when I saw him in the battle pass, my eyes lit up!!!! Absolutely amazing skin. But you’re right, huge missed opportunity not giving him a glider,” a Mysterio fan complained.

Regarding this, one user argued that the platform has a “low magnetic field that achieves the illusion of floating. ” For this reason, it can’t be used to glide from a great height and is essentially “like a Roomba, just sliding across the floor”.

That said, other players pointed out how Fortnite’s gliders have been ignoring “the laws of physics and logic” for a while now. Naruto’s Kurama glider is one example and many believe it would still make sense to have the platform as Mysterio’s glider in Fortnite.

It’s worth knowing that Fortnite quest rewards for Chapter 5, Season 4 have yet to be unlocked, so there’s still a possibility that the character could be getting an additional cosmetic or a glider. Until then, players will have to be patient.