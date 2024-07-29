Fortnite community rallies for The Boys crossover after this squad’s “perfect” recreation

Fortnite players put together a full squad of their favorite characters from The Boys using classic skins as the community has rallied for an official collaboration.

There have been various Fortnite x The Boys rumors, which have only heightened after a Fortnite insider claimed in June 2024 that a The Boys crossover was coming.

Since then, the highly anticipated The Boys Season 4 was released on Prime Video, but there have been no signs of an actual Fortnite collaboration since.

However, some players have taken matters into their own hands by repurposing existing skins from different seasons to assemble a squad of their favorite characters.

Fortnite creator Granbe posted to their Twitter/X account to show off their resemblance. It featured Homelander front and center using the Hunter skin from Chapter 2 Season 4 and other classic Outfits to bring A-Train, Billy Butcher, and Black Noir to life.

Fans of the series showered the poster with praise. “This is the most perfect thing I had ever seen a squad do,” one said.

“Holy s**t, someone actually using a build-your-own-superhero skin for something other than a solid color that blends into the map,” another chimed in.

The post has also fueled demand for an official crossover. “We need a Boys crossover,” another player replied, echoing the sentiment of many in the Fortnite community.

“The crossover has SO much potential, it would be hard to pick a handful of characters,” one said. “I just finished The Boys and Gen V… I want a Billy butcher skin so bad and a Black Noir. Hell, I want all of them,” another added.

Despite the Fortnite insider’s original claims, Epic has not made any official announcement, and no further leaks have surfaced. As players speculated a possible future release date, one said, “Honestly, I see a season 5 The Boys collab to be honest with y’all.”

There is no release date for The Boys Season 5, but the show is expected to return for its final season in 2026. If true, Fortnite players may have to just sit tight for a while – unless a surprise collab gets released sooner.

