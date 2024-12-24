Fortnite community infuriated by players all using the same “sweaty” skin

Fortnite players have noticed that “infuriating” players in the lobby tend to use this particular skin in the game.

It’s not an authentic Fortnite experience until you’re met with some of the sweatiest players in the lobby. Maybe they had multiple Medallions, carried OP weapons and items, or simply picked a popular spot to camp – either way; these people would go out of their way to send you back to the lobby.

For so long now, these sweats were easily identified in the game as they would often wear the customizable superhero skin. Oftentimes, using specific colors that blend with the surroundings to make them hard to spot.

However, as of Chapter 6, the community has noticed that’s no longer the case, as it appears they’ve taken a new preference.

Fortnite players fed up of sweats using Juice WRLD skin

If there’s anything sweaty players have in common in Chapter 6, that would be using the Juice WRLD skin as many have noticed. The topic was brought up in a Reddit thread featuring an image of the skin, with one user writing: “Seriously, why is it that every infuriating player I come across is wearing this skin?”

They went on to explain that they have yet to see a Juice WRLD player that is “not annoying, slippery, sweaty, or all three.” And already, many other players have jumped into the comments to echo the same sentiment regarding those who use this skin.

One user wrote: “Seriously. No shade to Juice World or whatever he is, but every player that uses that skin acts so f***ing sweaty that it casts a stank on the whole damn round.”

“I take special pleasure in killing these players because they act so hard (it’s the same as those stupid Dragonball Z skins from a few seasons ago),” they added.

A different user pointed out that “97.8% of people” who use this skin would spam the sword in Battle Royale and it’s “annoying asf.”

Meanwhile, one user said: “Holy s***, I’ve been thinking the same thing. Pretty much every time I’ve been eliminated lately was against a dude in this skin. I managed to kill one today, and it felt better than getting a victory royale.”

Some players in the comments also mentioned that they’ve noticed a lot of cheaters using this skin. Though with the skin being given as a free reward, it’s expected to see it becoming something common in the game regardless of one’s play style.