Fortnite community furious over “false takedowns” of popular maps

Epic Games is in hot water with Fortnite creators. Players say their creative islands are getting unfairly removed.

Epic has supported independent creators in big ways. The Island Creator Program launched in 2023, replacing the old Support-A-Creator system.

Instead of promo codes, payouts now depend on engagement. Creators also get 40% of Fortnite’s net revenue. That’s a serious chunk of cash. In 2024 alone, Epic paid out $352 million to map makers.

The Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) also changed the game. It lets creators build advanced experiences inside Fortnite. Some islands make millions, pushing indie developers into full-time careers.

But Epic has rules. Maps with misleading elements get removed. Clickbait thumbnails and deceptive marketing are not allowed. The goal is fairness, at least in theory.

Popular Fortnite Creative Island gets random takedown

But now, top creators say Epic’s enforcement is flawed. Their maps are disappearing for no apparent reason.

One popular island, 1v1 With Every Gun, was taken down for an alleged misleading thumbnail. Epic claimed the island featured vehicles that didn’t exist in-game. The problem is, according to the creator, they actually were there and “two minutes in the game would’ve proved it”

This creator is part of Team Hive, who own 9 creative islands including the popular Box PvP. The island that became a victim of this “false takedown” averages almost 10k active players daily.

Other creators are fuming in the comments. “I get random takedowns at late hours,” one said. “It’s slowly killing the only actual CTF in the ecosystem.”

Another creator got a removal notice so vague, they didn’t even know what to fix. According to them, Epic Support refused to give details. “This is literally ruining people’s careers,” someone else vented.

Others were less polite: “This is just so f***ing dumb.”

The frustration is real. Epic’s Creative Mode is a goldmine, but trust is fading. If false takedowns continue, will creators stick around?