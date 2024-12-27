Fortnite community ”dumbfounded” as ultra-rare Emotes return after 3 years

Many Fortnite players have praised the Battle Royale for having the best Item Shop in years throughout December, and especially over the Christmas period.

Whether it’s Master Chief, OG Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper, or DC characters, various iconic skins and cosmetics have returned for players to obtain.

On December 27, Epic Games carried on the trend with no signs of slowing down by adding eight more classic Emotes back into the Item Shop after not being made available for 3 years.

Slalom Style Emote and more make Fortnite comeback

The standout addition to the new ‘Dance Floor’ section includes Slalom Style from Chapter 2, famously tied to Young Thug and Gunna’s song Ski, and Rushin’ Around from Chapter 3, both of which have long been fan favorites. Each of these Emotes can be purchased for 500 V-Bucks from the Item Shop.





One player posted to the FortniteBR subreddit stating: “My pleas have been answered!” as various players flooded in with praise for the returning roster of Emotes from earlier Chapters.

“Instant buy. There must be someone new in charge of the store because they’ve been better in the past few weeks than all of chapter 5,” one said, as another even went as far as to claim: “It was the fastest purchase I’ve ever made on this game.”

“I was dumbfounded when I saw it in the shop. I never thought while the war was still going on they would bring it back,” a Fortnite player commented, referring to the FTC lawsuit that saw Epic Games agree to pay over $500 million in refunds and penalties for privacy violations.

Several players in the community believe this is why the Item Shop has been so “stacked” in Chapter 6, in order to “recoup those funds.”

The Christmas period in Fortnite hasn’t just stood out for returning old skins, but also for debuting the first new DC skins since Chapter 3: Ninja Knight Batman and Karuta Harley Quinn, both styled with a Japanese Samurai theme for Chapter 6 Season 1.

Meanwhile, Winterfest 2024 has introduced festive Outfits for Mariah Carey and Shaq, as well as a free Santa Snoop Dogg skin you can claim.