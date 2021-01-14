Fortnite: Where to collect books at Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands - Dexerto

To complete Fortnite Season 5’s Week 7 challenges, you’ll need to collect books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands. Here’s where to find them with a handy locations map.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Following the recent v15.20 update, players will no doubt be looking for more ways to collect XP and level up their Battle Pass.

As well as some standard quests like searching chests and destroying Slurp Barrels, Week 7 features a location-based challenge that will require you to collect five books in the Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands areas.

It’s easy to complete, as long as you know where to look. Here’s how you can complete the book challenge and earn that sweet, sweet 20,000 XP.

Where to find books at Holly Hedges in Fortnite

There are two locations you’ll need to visit to complete this challenge, with a choice of three books to collect at each one.

First up is Holly Hedges, which you can find to the west of the map near Weeping Woods. We recommend landing here as soon as you leave the Battle Bus, as there will be plenty of other players trying to complete this quest during Week 7.

Read More: How to get the Predator skin in Fortnite

The first book should appear on the ground floor of the yellow house at the northwesternmost point of Holly Hedges. You should be able to walk up to it and simply interact with it to collect it.

The second book is inside the building at the northeastern corner of Holly Hedges, and the third book is located in the tall building at the southeastern corner of Holly Hedges.

You can see both of these locations on the handy map above if you need some help finding them.

Where to find books at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

Next up is Sweaty Sands. Fortunately, it’s just north of Holly Hedges, so it should only take you a matter of seconds to drive there if you find a car. Even on foot, it shouldn’t take you too long to get there.

There will be another three books to collect here. The first is expected to appear inside the first building east of the RV park, and the second should appear two buildings east of that one.

Read More: How to get the new Hop Rock Dualies in Fortnite

Finally, the third book can be found in the building north from where you found the second one. It’s just across the road, meaning you should be able to collect all three of these books in no time.

Looking to earn even more XP before the week is over? Check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges guide