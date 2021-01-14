 Fortnite: Where to collect books at Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands - Dexerto
Fortnite

Where to collect books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

Published: 14/Jan/2021 13:26

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Collect Books locations
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

To complete Fortnite Season 5’s Week 7 challenges, you’ll need to collect books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands. Here’s where to find them with a handy locations map.

Another week of Fortnite action means another set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Following the recent v15.20 update, players will no doubt be looking for more ways to collect XP and level up their Battle Pass.

As well as some standard quests like searching chests and destroying Slurp Barrels, Week 7 features a location-based challenge that will require you to collect five books in the Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands areas.

It’s easy to complete, as long as you know where to look. Here’s how you can complete the book challenge and earn that sweet, sweet 20,000 XP.

Where to find books at Holly Hedges in Fortnite

Fortnite Collect Books Holly Hedges Map
Epic Games
Here are the Fortnite book locations at Holly Hedges.

There are two locations you’ll need to visit to complete this challenge, with a choice of three books to collect at each one.

First up is Holly Hedges, which you can find to the west of the map near Weeping Woods. We recommend landing here as soon as you leave the Battle Bus, as there will be plenty of other players trying to complete this quest during Week 7.

The first book should appear on the ground floor of the yellow house at the northwesternmost point of Holly Hedges. You should be able to walk up to it and simply interact with it to collect it.

The second book is inside the building at the northeastern corner of Holly Hedges, and the third book is located in the tall building at the southeastern corner of Holly Hedges.

You can see both of these locations on the handy map above if you need some help finding them.

Where to find books at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

Fortnite Sweaty Sands Book Locations
Epic Games
Here are the Fortnite book locations at Sweaty Sands.

Next up is Sweaty Sands. Fortunately, it’s just north of Holly Hedges, so it should only take you a matter of seconds to drive there if you find a car. Even on foot, it shouldn’t take you too long to get there.

There will be another three books to collect here. The first is expected to appear inside the first building east of the RV park, and the second should appear two buildings east of that one.

Finally, the third book can be found in the building north from where you found the second one. It’s just across the road, meaning you should be able to collect all three of these books in no time.

Looking to earn even more XP before the week is over? Check out our complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 7 Challenges guide

Fortnite

Where to find Predator’s mysterious pod in Fortnite: Location guide

Published: 14/Jan/2021 10:40 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 13:10

by David Purcell
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games have dropped the biggest teaser yet that Predator will be the next major crossover character to join the world of Fortnite, and if you’re wondering where the mysterious pod location is, you’ve come to the right place. 

The game’s map is an ever-changing beast, that’s for sure. With almost every passing update there are big changes to the way it looks, with new points of interest (POIs) being added with each passing season, and sometimes even with weekly patches.

With the v15.20 update came the arrival of an extraterrestrial ship, similar to those Star Wars fans will be familiar with. Only, upon closer inspection, you will see that this is no Star Wars ship at all.

Predator has arrived in the Fortnite world.

Fortnite predator ship
Epic Games
Here’s how Predator’s ship looks up close and personal in Fortnite.

When did Fortnite add the mysterious pod?

The ‘mysterious pod’ first crash-landed on The Island as part of the v15.20 update on January 13, 2021.

At first, it appeared to simply be another easter egg teasing the arrival of a long-rumored Predator skin in the game. But it was eventually revealed to be essential to completing a new series of Jungle Hunter Quests.

These new quests are exclusive to Battle Pass holders, and all of them will need to be completed in order to unlock the Predator skin as well as a series of matching cosmetics including a back bling and a pickaxe.

Where to find Predator’s mysterious pod in Fortnite

To complete the first of Predator’s Jungle Hunter Quests, you’ll need to find a ‘mysterious pod’ which is actually a crash-landed ship. Doing this will unlock a Predator-themed banner icon for you to use on your profile.

Fortnite Predator ship

It’s actually quite easy to find the mysterious pod in-game, if you know where to look anyway. Below is an easy step-by-step guide on how to find its location, which is Stealthy Stronghold.

  1. Launch up Fortnite Battle Royale.
  2. Jump from the Battle Bus.
  3. Glide over to the Stealthy Stronghold point of interest.
  4. From there, head into the forest and you should find the ship waiting to be explored.

Fortnite mysterious pod location

If you’re having some trouble identifying the exact spot with those instructions, don’t worry. We’ve highlighted the location on the Fortnite map below, to make things a little easier.

Once you get close enough to the ‘mysterious pod’ the Jungle Hunter Quest will be ticked off automatically.

Predator Ship location Fortnite map
Epic Games
Predator’s ship location at Stealthy Stronghold.

Fortnite predator cosmetics

Not only can the character’s ship be found in-game, but there’s also a selection of cosmetics inspired by the iconic movie franchise.

These include a banner icon, an icon, and a graffiti spray which can all be unlocked by completing Jungle Hunter Quests.

So, there you have it! Now you’re just a few steps away from finding an alien spaceship in the world of Fortnite Battle Royale.

If you’re interested in finding The Mandalorian’s ship as well, or how to defeat the bounty hunter easily, check out our guide. 