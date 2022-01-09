Fortnite’s next big collab might be with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Fortnite is reportedly set to introduce the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in a future update as part of a new agreement between Epic Games and Paramount Pictures.

The next major crossover in Fortnite may be just around the corner. After a year full of highly anticipated collabs with blockbuster IPs, there are no signs of momentum slowing down anytime soon.

Opening 2022 with a bang, Epic Games has reportedly signed a new deal. This time, an agreement has been reached with Paramount Pictures, according to Shpeshal_Nick of The XboxEra Podcast.

As part of this new deal, everyone’s favorite heroes in a half shell appear to be next in line for a Fortnite bundle.

Advertisement

“I’ve been told that apparently, Paramount has signed a deal with Epic to bring properties to Fortnite,” Nick revealed in a January 8 broadcast.

While this opens the door for any number of massive collabs, one IP in particular is at the front of the pack: “The main one I had heard about was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”



Little else is known beyond that. There’s no telling what era of the Turtles we might get in-game, nor when they may drop in. It could still be a while yet if the deal was only just signed.

Read More: How to complete all weekly Fortnite challenges

To that point, there’s also no indication of how big their impact might be. We could see a simple cosmetic bundle in the store, or Turtle Power could be the main theme of an entire seasonal update. We’ll just have to wait and see what Epic has in store.

Advertisement

The TMNT topic begins at the 1:18:36 mark below.

It’s expected that all four turtle brothers will be introduced to Fortnite. However, we’re yet to hear of any additional characters that could join them. From Splinter and Shredder to Casey Jones and April O’Neil, there are plenty of good fits that make sense for the battle royale title.

Furthermore, the Paramount deal could also open the door for an assortment of equally popular figures. Everything from Transformers to South Park could now be on the table, if leaked intel holds true.