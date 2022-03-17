Fortnite codes revealed for free Doctor Who Tardis & Creative Island

Epic Games and the BBC are collaborating on a Fortnite Battle Royale crossover with Doctor Who, and if you want a Tardis cosmetic in-game there’s a free code waiting to be redeemed.

With Chapter 3, Season 2 starting up around March 20, new content isn’t going to be in short supply soon enough for members of the Fortnite community.

However, while they wait, there’s an opportunity to reap the rewards of an unexpected collaboration.

Doctor Who content has been added to Fortnite Creative, including a new map and Tardis Spray, both of which can be picked up by redeeming free codes.

Fortnite Doctor Who trailer

On March 17, the BBC posted an official trailer – teasing the arrival of Doctor Who’s famous phone box in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Included in the crossover are five unique islands to explore, free cosmetic items, a mission to repair the Tardis, and more.

How to get Doctor Who’s Tardis in Fortnite

Fortnite Tardis Spray code

To get a free Tardis Spray in Fortnite Battle Royale, you’re going to need this code: JFCXK-HCJ5U-A2946-5DZBK

Fortnite Doctor Who Creative Island code

The following code can be used to unlock the map: 3610-1396-4646

When does the code expire?

The code will expire on March 24, at 8PM EST / 5PM PT / 12AM Midnight GMT.

How to redeem Fortnite codes

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes for Fortnite, courtesy of Epic Games.

Open the Epic Games Launcher. Log in to your Epic Games account, using your username and password. Select your name in the right corner of the screen. Click Redeem Code. Enter the code. Click Redeem. Visit the Home page to view your item.

So, that’s everything you need to know in order to redeem your exclusive Doctor Who Tardis cosmetic in Fortnite! For more news on Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 3, check out our page here.