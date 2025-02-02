Fortnite players disappointed as Chapter 6 S2 reuses old season’s theme

Based on leaks, the theme for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is one the game’s used more than once and fans say they’re “tired.”

The arrival of Chapter 6 Season 1 brought a Japanese mythology theme to Fortnite, complete with mythical cosmetics, vibrant POIs, and supernatural weapons.

Crossover collabs featuring the likes of Godzilla and Hatsune Miku especially impressed fans, leaving many as eager as ever to learn about what Epic had planned for Season 2.

Previous leaks about the next season have suggested heists will serve as Fortnite’s upcoming theme. Now that leakers are doubling down on the news, the fan response appears mixed at best.

Article continues after ad

Fans call out Fortnite for recycled theme in Chapter 6 Season 2

Leakers Loolo_WRLD and FNBRintel claim they can confirm that Season 2 will revolve around a heist theme. No other specifics have been shared as of yet, with Epic still silent about its update plans.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some players from expressing frustration. Spies and agents constituted the theme for Chapter 2 Season 2 and the fourth season of Chapter 4 featured a heist theme; a contingent of fans think a similar thematic turn for Chapter 6’s next update will be too much of the same.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Plus, there are those who count the mini-event at the start of Chapter 4 and Chapter 5’s first season as heist adjacent. One person asked in response to the original post, “hasn’t it been enough times?”

In response to Loolo_WRLD telling fans to keep an open mind, a user replied, “We’re not hating on it because its bad, but because we’ve already went through it twice!”

Many comments under HYPEX‘s post share the same sentiment. Reads one such response with over 200 likes, “We don’t want a spy season again. This will make the 3rd one we will get. If you count remix, then you have 4 seasons. Too much.”

Article continues after ad

Someone else replied, “This is the fourth heist season we’re tired.”

“We just revisiting the themes again,” another fan added with a crying emoji.

Not everyone’s down on Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, though. As one user put it, “they never miss with Heist seasons so hopefully this one is good.”

Article continues after ad

Past leaks have pointed to Epic possibly adding “RobberyGameplay” and bringing back the Ripsaw Launcher. As such, there’s no telling how the team will approach the heist theme the next time around.