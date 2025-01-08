Fortnite Season 2 leak claims new feature will bring back Ripsaw Launcher

According to a leak, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 may introduce a new feature involving the Ripsaw Launcher.

The Ripsaw Launcher first hit Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3, giving players access to a weapon that can, as the name implies, shoot sawblades.

Epic vaulted the powerful projectile weapon in that chapter’s fourth season, and it hasn’t re-entered the loot pool since then. While the addition of Chainsaws revived some of the thrill during Chapter 5, they, too, were not long for the battle royale.

It appears the Ripsaw Launcher may soon return, however, if leaked details about the next seasonal update are to be believed.

Ripsaw Launcher may return in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

In November 2024, Fortnite leaker Blortzen found a new plugin named “SpikyBird” for the battle royale mode.

The assumption was that whatever the plugin represented would be made manifest sometime during Fortnite’s currently running Chapter 6.

Blortzen has since encountered “SpikyBird” again, claiming in a social media post on January 7, 2025, that “Chapter 6 Season 2 will have a gameplay feature called ‘SpikyBird’ that will be related to the Ripsaw Launcher.”

As HYPEX notes, this detail marks the first tease for Chapter 6 Season 2, which is not expected to start until February 21.

The nature of the supposed new feature remains a mystery that it seems not even leakers have been able to crack as of yet.

But if it’s on track to arrive in the next season, players will likely hear about it from Epic sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Fortnite has plenty of other content in store for players as Season 1 moves full steam ahead. The Godzilla Evolved skin will become available as a Battle Pass reward in the next major update, for example.

Plus, leaked details suggest that a Godzilla vs Kong collaboration will also go live before the end of this chapter’s first season.