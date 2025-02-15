Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is set to begin on February 21, following the end of Season 1. The new season, titled Lawless, is focused around a heist theme, bringing exciting new cosmetics, POIs, and more.

Players can expect a fresh Battle Pass filled with skins, emotes, gliders, contrails, wraps, and other rewards all centered around the theme.

Here’s all the skins that will be included in next season’s Battle Pass that you can unlock to show off around the Season 2 map.

Every skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass

Epic Games revealed all eight of the featured skins to be included in the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass via a lineup image showcasing the characters, posted to Twitter/X on February 14.

From left-to-right in the official image above, see below every skin in next season’s pass:

VLC Girl Sub-Zero Girl with black-pink braids Midas Girl with swords Big Dill Purple bat Girl Dire

How much does the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass cost?

The Lawless Battle Pass will be available for 1,000 V-Bucks when Chapter 6 Season 2 launches on February 21, 2025.

Alternatively, you can unlock it by subscribing to Fortnite Crew for $11.99/month, which also grants access to all other battle passes, including Fortnite OG, Festival, and Rocket Racing, along with exclusive skins, V-Bucks, and other rewards.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass end?

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass will be available until May 2, 2025, which is the date that the season is scheduled to end, according to the leaked release schedule for the Lawless season.

Starting February 21, players can dive into the new season, Lawless, and begin grinding through the Battle Pass. You’ll have about three months to complete each tier and unlock all the Lawless-themed skins and cosmetics.

Epic released the Fortnite OG Season 2 Battle Pass on January 31 for the launch of the throwback mode’s new season. It includes several remixed versions of classic skins, such as the Knight Conqueror, and more.

