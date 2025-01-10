Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: Release date, leaked modes & everything we know

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 will be bringing several new modes and a new gameplay feature according to leaks. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s been over a month since Chapter 6, Season 1 was released, and so far, it’s been a wild ride. New game modes have been added, along with free rewards, and the most surprising addition of all is the return of classic skins such as Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper.

Article continues after ad

While Chapter 6, Season 2, will still be a while before it starts, you may be curious when it will be available and what the game has to offer next.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including details about the release schedule, leaked new modes, and more.

When will Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 be released?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is expected to be released on February 21, 2025.

Epic has yet to officially announce when Season 2 will start, but according to the in-game information, the current season’s Battle Pass will only be available until that day. Therefore, Season 2 should be released right after—just like previous seasons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Like any other major update and content drop, there’ll usually be a maintenance period lasting a few hours before the upcoming season goes live.

Previously, the schedule for Chapter 6 had already been leaked. Here’s the full rundown:

Patch update Release date Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: v34.00 February 21, 2025 v34.10 March 11, 2025 v34.20 March 25, 2025

New gameplay feature

According to leakers, a new gameplay feature that involves or works similarly to the Chainsaw and Ripsaw Launcher is in the works and will likely drop in Chapter 6 of Season 2.

No further details have been added so far regarding exactly how the new feature will work, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated once more information emerges.

Article continues after ad

The Chainsaw was available in the game during the Halloween event, which was fitting with the Texas Chainsaw Massacre collab. With it, players could shred enemies while riding it to traverse the map.

Meanwhile, the Ripsaw Launcher is an older weapon introduced in Chapter 3, Season 3, which could be used to shoot sawblades and as a melee weapon.

Article continues after ad

Vehicle Royale mode

As pointed out by well-known leaker HYPEX in a video, the next season could also feature an all-new Vehicle Royale mode. As the name suggests, the mode will involve using cars in the game but with a twist.

Article continues after ad

The leaked information mentioned that Epic added a tag for a “Blue team vehicle,” which may refer to gameplay similar to Red vs. Blue, one of the most popular modes in Creative.

Assuming this is true, it means the mode will pit players in two teams against each other. A different leaker added that the mode could possibly feature NPCs, as the “blue team stuff” is apparently for their interactions with a car.

Mini Battle Royale mode

Before Chapter 6 started, many different game modes potentially coming to Fortnite had already been leaked. Though all of them only had codenames and some brief information, we finally have a closer look at the Mini Battle Royale mode.

Article continues after ad

Leaks have claimed that Epic has “added the Mini BR game mode plugin to the Reload plugin.” According to data miner Loolo, this possibly indicates that the mini BR game mode will take place on Reload’s map.

Article continues after ad

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how this mode will work later on, considering there are already different Battle Royale modes, including the main one, Zero Build, OG, and many others.

So, that’s everything we know so far about Chapter 6, Season 2. Do keep in mind that all these additions are purely from leaks and speculations as of now — so take the information with a grain of salt until there’s official word from Epic.

Article continues after ad

Until then, make sure you don’t miss out on the free skins you can get and find out everything you need to know about the upcoming Hatsune Miku collab and how to get the Untask’d Courier Pack in the game.