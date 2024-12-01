Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Hunters update patch notes: Oni Masks, Sprites, Hitscan weapons

Contents

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters has arrived in the Battle Royale, triggering a huge meta shift with the return of Hitscan, Oni Masks, and more robust movement.

Epic Games’ Hunters update also introduced an entirely new Fortnite map for Chapter 6 that sports a Japanese theme and aesthetic, including cherry blossoms galore.

This season revolves around making a name for yourself as a demon hunter using different Oni Masks, Sprites, and Boons to give you different abilities to aid you in getting that Victory Royale.

Here’s everything included in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 update patch notes.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 update ended at 4:25 AM ET on December 1, with servers now back online for this season’s launch.

The v33.0 Hunters server downtime started at 11 PM ET and lasted around seven hours in total, making it one of the longest downtimes this year.

Chapter 6 map

Epic Games

Welcome to the Chapter 6 map, where cherry blossoms fall on soil long-protected by spiritual forces and timeworn magic. It’s here you’ll make a name for yourself as a demon hunter.

Ancient Architecture

Virtue is found in tradition. Vanquish the lesser demons laying siege to the grand structure of the Warrior’s Watch, train for combat duty at Flooded Frogs, or ascend the mountain peak to test your mettle against foes at Shogun’s Solitude.

Modern Marvels

The dense commercial district of Seaport City redefines close quarters, while the Shining Span connects it to neighboring villages such as Canyon Crossing, a cliffside getaway complete with competing bun shops.

Supernatural Secrets

In-between the serene landscapes lies sacred ground such as the overgrown Magic Mosses with its obelisks and underground treasures and the Nightshift Forest, where the sun does not shine. Watching over it all is The Great Turtle, a venerable old soul, searching for its lost partner.

New weapons





All the new guns in Chapter 6 Season 1 will be hitscan and these include:

Holo Twister Assault Rifle

Fury Assault Rifle

Veiled Precision SMG

Surgefire SMG

Sentinel Pump

Twinfire Auto Shotgun

Oni Shotgun

You can also get the Typhoon Blade, which will unleash a flurry of rapid strikes. While wielding it, you’ll consume less stamina while sprinting and sprint faster.

Weapon Expertise Quests

Chapter 6 Season 1 introduces new weapon Expertise Quests, where completing combat quests such as damaging or eliminating players with certain weapons will reward XP and unlock the option to purchase a Legendary version of that weapon type from characters on the map.

Oni Masks

Epic Games The Fire and Void Oni Masks.

Lesser demons around the island will drop their masks of power when defeated.

Don the Fire Oni Mask and launch homing flame projectiles for big damage.

and launch homing flame projectiles for big damage. Teleport with the Void Oni Mask to reposition and outplay opponents!

Sprites

Epic Games Air, Earth, and Water Sprites for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Endearing and helpful, Sprites are the living representation of Magic returned to the Island. Found roving all over, these innocent creatures provide unique effects.

Air Sprites – can be thrown to create an updraft wind vortex that can send you flying with a glider redeploy. The vortex can also damage builds and launch vehicles.

– can be thrown to create an updraft wind vortex that can send you flying with a glider redeploy. The vortex can also damage builds and launch vehicles. Water Sprites – can be thrown to create a healing fountain that restores health and shields to nearby players.

– can be thrown to create a healing fountain that restores health and shields to nearby players. Earth Sprites – will consume items you feed them in exchange for a reward.

Sprite Shines and Boons

Bring a Sprite to one of the forgotten Sprite Shrines around the Island to revitalize them and gain a powerful Boon. Boons, which drop from bosses and can also be found in Chests, are consumed on pickup and persist even after elimination.

Fire Boon – Reload your weapons faster.

– Reload your weapons faster. Void Boon – Eliminating players reveals other players nearby.

– Eliminating players reveals other players nearby. Wind Boon – Move faster while your Pickaxe is equipped.

– Move faster while your Pickaxe is equipped. Water Boon – Swimming grants Health and Shields to yourself and nearby swimming squadmates.

New Movement features

Epic Games The four new movement features in action.

Chapter 6 adds Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Kick, and Wall Scramble to the core movement of Fortnite! These new movement features will be universally applied across Battle Royale, Reload, and Creator-made islands.



Ledge Jump

Parkour! Jump while sprinting very close to a ledge, be it a cliff or a rooftop, and you’ll perform a Ledge Jump! Ledge Jumps will send you farther, allowing you to reach places you normally wouldn’t be able to. Hit a Ledge Jump with some speed for some serious hang time.



Roll Landing

Keep it moving. Chapter 6 introduces Roll Landing, where holding Jump or tapping it just before hitting the ground while falling will cause you to do a barrel roll, restoring some stamina in the process.



Wall Kick

Jumping against a vertical surface to your side while in the air will allow you to perform a Wall Kick! Wall Kicks will launch you off of walls in the direction of your choosing. Weave Wall Kicks into your traversal and combat maneuvers to keep your foes on their toes. You can mantle, hit a Roll Landing, or even perform another Wall Kick off of a Wall Kick!



Wall Scramble

Jumping against a vertical surface in front of you will allow for a Wall Scramble! Reach that high ledge by taking a few big strides up a wall. If it’s mantle-able, you’ll mantle up automatically. Press Jump at any point while doing a Wall Scramble to perform a Wall Kick.

NPC bosses and Medallions

Epic Games Shogun X NPC boss.

There are two NPC bosses on the map, outlined below:

Dispel the spreading darkness by hunting the dangerous Shogun X , a powerful demon warrior that rampages across the island gathering spirit energy. Defeat Shogun X for the Wanderer Medallion , which grants infinite stamina and invisibility while sprinting.

, a powerful demon warrior that rampages across the island gathering spirit energy. Defeat Shogun X for the , which grants infinite stamina and invisibility while sprinting. Beware of Night Rose, whose spirit has been known to stalk those who enter her domain with surprise attacks from another realm. She drops the Night Rose Medallion on elimination, which makes your weapons reload themselves.

Hunters Battle Pass

Epic Games An array of the Fortnite Battle Pass skins featuring in Chapter 6 Season 1.

Grab the HUNTERS Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks and unlock premium rewards by earning XP anywhere in Fortnite. You can earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks back by progressing the pass, along with some seriously stellar Outfits:

Nyanja (unlocked right away): Two-tailed trickster.

(unlocked right away): Two-tailed trickster. Jade : Discover the Island’s myths.

: Discover the Island’s myths. Kendo : A wandering rōnin with a restless spirit.

: A wandering rōnin with a restless spirit. Daigo : Man of a thousand faces.

: Man of a thousand faces. Shadow Blade Hope : See through the shadows.

: See through the shadows. Disney’s Hero Baymax : Ready to be your hero.

: Ready to be your hero. The Night Rose: A fearsome demon warrior, bound by ancient duty.

Godzilla Evolved Outfit

The legends are true. Become a true Titan as Godzilla! The Godzilla Evolved Outfit will be available from Battle Pass Quests in January, which you can complete in any experience! This Battle Pass will be available to progress in until February 21 at 2 AM ET.

Rogue Bike and Void Burn

Epic Games The new Rogue Bike skin.

Calling all speed freaks! Leave enemies in the dust with the new Rogue Bike, a modern motorcycle great for popping wheelies and doing donuts. You can also put pedal to metal in the Void Burn, a sporty high-performance two-door that’ll swiftly get you where you want to be.

Simple Edit building

Simple Edit, a new build setting you can toggle on in the Settings menu, allows for editing builds with a single button press. The resulting edit is based on the part of the building you’re looking at rather than being painted manually — it automatically executes building edits immediately, removing the step of selecting tiles altogether.

Simple Edit makes editing on the fly a breeze, and it should also prove helpful for players who are new to building in Fortnite or interested in learning. Simple Edit allows for a smaller subset of edits to choose from, and masters of the current edit system will have more edit options available.

As with any major addition to Fortnite, we’ll be gathering data and feedback on Simple Edit and may make adjustments to the system in the future.

Chapter 6 Season 1 Competitive

Read the Chapter 6 Season 1 Competitive Details blog for information on Ranked Cups, Divisional Cups, and other competitive offerings this season. All items will be tournament-legal to start in Chapter 6 Season 1 — feedback will be closely monitored and changes will be made as necessary.

That’s all the new content added with the Chapter 6 Season 1 update within the patch notes. Make sure you keep in the loop for the Hunters season by checking out every NPC location, all the new, unvaulted and vaulted weapons, and where to find each Mythic weapon.