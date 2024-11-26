Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass skins: Baymax, Godzilla, more

Fortnite Chapter 6 arrives on December 1 and Epic Games have revealed all of the skins set to features in the Season 1 Battle Pass.

Each new Fortnite season means a complete overhaul of the map, as well as plenty of new loot to track down. But it also means a fresh Battle Pass full of skins and cosmetics to unlock, and, as always, the next one features a couple of familiar faces.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Pass cost

The Fortnite Chapter 6 Battle Pass will set you back 1,000 V-Bucks, which equates to ($8.99/£7.99). This is 50 more than the 950 V-Bucks it has cost for every previous iteration, as Epic Games have opted to increase the price from CH6S1 onwards.

Luckily, the cost of the V-Bucks themselves remains the same for now and you’ll still be able to earn enough from the Battle Pass to get the Chapter 6 Season 2 version.

Skins

On November 26, Epic Games revealed all of the characters set to appear in the Chapter 6 Battle Pass through a new promo image, although we only know the names of a handful.

Epic Games

The first and most recognizable is Baymax from Disney’s Big Hero 6. He can be seen at the top of the image, donning the Super Armor created by Hiro Hamada that gives him the ability to fly. Based on previous skins, it’s likely that the cuddly white version of Baymax from the beginning of the movie will also be included.

Another familiar face spotted in the artwork is Hope, who is wearing a blue ninja outfit in keeping with the season’s Japanese theme. She has been a key component of the overarching story in Fortnite since Chapter 5, so it’s no surprise to see her return.

It’s also hard to miss Godzilla towering over everyone in the background. Leaks had previously revealed that a collaboration with the iconic Kaiju was on the way and this teaser image confirms it.

The rest appear to be new characters, including a samurai, a cat with a robotic hand, and a couple of demons.

It’s worth keeping in mind Epic often hold certain skins back to be released later in the season – usually crossover characters. With this in mind, don’t be surprised if Baymax, Godzilla, or the leaked Demon Slayer skins aren’t available on day one.

What else to expect

On top of all the skins above, the Chapter 6 Battle Pass will also feature a host of other unlocks, such as:

Back Blings

Pickaxes

Kicks

Wraps

Sprays

Emotes

Contrails

Gliders

We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of every reward once they’re confirmed. Until then, here’s how to watch The Finale live event leading into Chapter 6 and how you can get hold of a free Juice WRLD skin.