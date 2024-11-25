Fortnite Chapter 6 map: Theme, POIs & features leaked

Fortnite Chapter 6 is set to bring a brand-new map for players to explore, packed with new POIs to land at and a fresh theme. Luckily, leaks have already revealed much of what the new era will have in store.

One of the reasons that Fortnite has managed to stay popular over all these years is its ability to reinvent itself. Whether it’s a season packed with Marvel heroes or a throwback to a previous version of the game, each update completely transforms it.

Article continues after ad

This is partly down to the facelift that the map gets each time, and another overhaul is coming with the new chapter on November 30. So, here’s everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 6 map so far.

Fortnite Chapter 6 map theme leaked

Fortnite Chapter 6 will be inspired by samurai and Japanese culture, according to leaks from known dataminers ‘Wensoing’ and Loolo_WRLD.’

According to the report, the new-look island will be broken into five different biomes, which are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Shrine

Rivers

Plains

Farmlands

Forest

This wouldn’t be the first time that Fortnite has taken influence from Japan. Chapter 4 Season 2’s biggest POI was MEGA City, a futuristic version of Tokyo, which also gave way to crossovers with anime franchises like Attack on Titan.

Based on the leaks that Demon Slayer is set to arrive in-game during Chapter 6, it appears that Epic Games are revisiting this part of the world, but this time taking a more traditional approach.

Leaked POIs

Demon Arena

One of the biggest leaked locations from the Fortnite Chapter 6 map so far is the Demon Arena. According to datamined information, this POI will give players the chance to battle against NPCs in exchange for loot during matches.

Article continues after ad

It isn’t clear exactly whereabouts on the map the Demon Arena will be, or how the reward system will work just yet. Either way, it could be the perfect landing spot if you want to gain an advantage over the rest of the lobby.

Article continues after ad

Industrial Town

The second POI reportedly set to feature on the map is an ‘Industrial Town,’ although it’s unlikely that it will keep that name given that Fortnite usually likes to use alliteration, as seen by areas like Tilted Towers or Steamy Stacks.

Article continues after ad

This was seemingly confirmed when dataminers uncovered audio files that appeared to be the background noise that players will hear upon arrival.

Leaked map features

Fortnite is constantly adding new features, and Wensoing has revealed that the Chapter 6 map will change slightly depending on the time of day.

The game has featured a day/night cycle for many years, but this has never had any impact on what you might encounter on the island. However, once the update goes live, different animals and NPCs will reportedly appear at night before disappearing in the day.

Article continues after ad

So, if there’s a certain item or character you need to interact with, you might need to wait for some time to pass before they become available.

Article continues after ad

Of course, it’s worth keeping in mind that this is all based on leaks and nothing has been officially confirmed by Epic Games just yet. We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of the Chapter 6 map and its POIs once it’s revealed.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, you can still get the free Juice WRLD skin ahead of The Finale live event due to close Chapter 2 Remix.