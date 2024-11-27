Fortnite players have found their new Klombo: Chapter 6’s Giant Turtle POI

Thanks to Chapter 6 leaks about the Giant Turtle POI, Fortnite players have found their new favorite Klombo-like pet.

Fortnite Chapter 6 won’t begin until December, but several prematurely released details have already outed what Epic Games has in store.

For instance, promotional art leaks showcase the six new Points of Interest coming to the battle royale. One encompasses a forest filled with purple trees, while another plays host to a temple battleground.

But players have especially expressed an interest in the POI featuring a giant turtle, which additional leaks (via Loolo_WRLD) claim may dynamically move around the map.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite’s Giant Turtle POI is already a fan-favorite locale

The leaked image depicts Chapter 6’s massive turtle as a forest POI with trees growing from out the top of its shell. Such art and map leaks have already resulted in fans dubbing the next chapter an instant W.

And it didn’t take long for Fortnite players to start fawning over the majestic creature that many of them now want to name.

Article continues after ad

The most popular name in a Reddit thread dedicated to this very topic thinks the turtle should simply be called Henry.

Article continues after ad

Henry isn’t the only name attracting attention, though. Another person in the thread suggested the Fortnite community go with “Klombo 2.0” for the Giant Turtle POI, a fitting suggestion since the dinosaur-like creature was beloved throughout Chapter 3.

Klombo originally joined the world of Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 1 as a type of wildlife that spawned at various locations around the map. Epic vaulted the creature in Chapter 4, but it has since returned in LEGO Fortnite’s Lost Isles update.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if players will ever encounter a Klombo in the battle royale again, but it looks like they’ll soon have a new giant creature to obsess over.

The wait to meet “Henry” won’t last too much longer either, with Chapter 6 Season 1 officially kicking off on Sunday, December 1.