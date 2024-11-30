Fortnite Chapter 6 gets game-changing parkour movement abilities

Fortnite Chapter 6 is coming with a whole suite of parkour abilities from wall-running and bouncing to being able to scale huge walls.

It’s tradition at this point for Fortnite to make some huge gameplay updates at the start of every new chapter, and Chapter 6 is no different.

However, the movement changes we’re getting for the next big Fortnite update are a huge step up from the way the game was before. Fortnite’s going to have movement mechanics ripped straight out of the glory days of jetpack CoD.

Fortnite gets Ninja-like parkour movement in Chapter 6

With Fortnite embracing the immense popularity of Zero Build, they’re now providing players more ways to move around that aren’t tied to farming resources. Traversing vertical areas of the map has long been one of the more irritating parts of no-build, but now players have a lot more options.

And, though the wall running and bouncing is a bit more obvious in the trailer, there are two other features from the start that are just as impactful: Boost jumping and a ground roll.

Now players can roll on the ground to mitigate damage and jump higher in the air than before, allowing you to get to the top of tall buildings with ease and outplay your opponent.

This goes right along with the Ninja-esque theme of Japanese-inspired Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1. It’ll be releasing on December 1 along with Godzilla and Kong.

Other Battle Royale titles like Apex Legends and Warzone have a ton of movement, with Apex having a deep suite of tech available to players willing to learn stuff like supergliding, and CoD’s got Omnimovement with BO6’s Warzone integration.

Now Fortnite joins their ranks with some parkour of its own as it continues to evolve past being reliant on the build mechanics that defined the game when it released.