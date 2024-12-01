Fortnite Chapter 6 Easter Egg now punishes players for emoting

After the Chapter 6 update, Fortnite’s ‘No Emote’ sign will now punish players for breaking the rules. Before, it was a suggestion. Now an Easter Egg has made this sign the law.

Signs banning dancing or emoting in certain areas have been strewn across Fortnite maps since Chapter 1. Those who chose to dance regardless of the signage were allowed to do so with impunity.

Some Chapter 1 seasons even featured challenges that tasked players with dancing in front of or destroying the markers.

Article continues after ad

However, Fortnite’s newest chapter means business, something one player learned the hard way while exploring a hilltop with a steep drop.

The ‘No Emote’ sign in Fortnite Chapter 6 isn’t playing around

Fortnite user S4HAND has warned fellow players that ignoring markers with the ‘No Emoting’ symbol now comes at a heavy price.

The player demonstrated as much in a short clip that shows their character performing the ‘Sad Trombone’ emote in front of such a sign.

Article continues after ad

Before the emote even runs through the full animation, S4HAND gets tossed off the cliff on which the sign sits and dies instantaneously.

Article continues after ad

Replay footage reveals it was not a sneak attack from an opponent that prematurely ended the match. Some invisible Fortnite Island force around the ‘No Emote’ sign simply disliked the player’s nerve.

It doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident either, since other users in the Reddit comments said this has already happened to them as well.

Reads one such reply, “Omg i thought i just got caught off guard by a player.”

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, other Fortnite fans are impressed by the new detail. “They actually added punishment for dancing ong lol,” one person wrote in all caps, “

Someone else in the thread added, “These are the types of details that make love this game.”

Fortnite Chapter 6 just started, so there’s undoubtedly much more for players to discover in the weeks and months ahead. And it’s clear developers still have a few surprises up their sleeves, given ongoing leaks about an unannounced 5v5 mode.

Article continues after ad